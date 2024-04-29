“Real Madrid and Barcelona are amazing clubs” - Bayern Munich superstar makes honest admission amid transfer speculation

Joshua Kimmich recently opened up about his future at Bayern Munich amidst links to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Kimmich's contract with Bayern expires in the summer of 2025. As per Football Espana, there hasn't been any talk of an extension yet. Hence, the Bavarians could look to sell him this summer and gain a transfer fee rather than letting him leave for free in 2025.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with a potential move for Kimmich, who can play in midfield and as a right-back. However, the German recently said that he is currently focused on Bayern, saying (via Madrid Zone):

“I am not thinking about playing in Spain at the moment. I will talk to Bayern first, but of course Real Madrid and Barcelona are amazing clubs with great histories.”

Kimmich has been a key player for Bayern Munich since arriving from VfB Stuttgart in 2015. He has made 385 appearances for them so far, scoring 42 goals and providing 103 assists. He has won eight Bundesliga trophies, among other honors.

As per Transfermarkt, the German's market value is €60 million.

Joshua Kimmich on knowing new Bayern Munich coach before deciding his future amidst Real Madrid and Barcelona interest

Bayern Munich announced earlier this year that manager Thomas Tuchel is set to leave the club at the end of the season. The Bavarians have had a poor season where they lost the Bundesliga title after 10 long years against an invincible Bayer Leverkusen side.

Bayern were also eliminated from the domestic cup competitions. They have now reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, which remains their only hope of a trophy this season. They will host Real Madrid in the first leg on Tuesday, April 30.

Ahead of the clash, Joshua Kimmich gave an interview with Diario AS. He was asked about the importance of knowing the next coach before extending his contract with Bayern Munich and he answered:

"This is a really interesting question for me, but it’s not the most important thing right now. I know that when you sign a contract you don’t sign it with the coach but with the club. For me, the most important thing is the club, not just the coach.

"But of course it’s also important to know what the coach thinks about you and the team. Other people in the club worry about choosing the coach."

As per Goal, Ralf Rangnick is currently the leading candidate to take over from Tuchel at Bayern Munich in the summer.