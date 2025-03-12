Real Madrid and Bayern Munich interested in making surpisse move for Manchester United defender - Reports

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are preparing to lock horns for the services of Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, according to TEAMtalk. The Portuguese right-back was a key figure under Erik ten Hag and has been vital to Ruben Amorim's plans as well.

Ad

Dalot helped the Red Devils win the FA Cup last campaign and was adjudged the Player's Player of the season. This year, the 25-year-old has registered one goal and three assists from 43 games across competitions, 42 of which have been starts.

He has been indispensable for Manchester United, even covering at left-back on multiple occasions. Real Madrid are pleased with his efforts and now want him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The LaLiga giants are looking for a new right-back to eventually succeed Dani Carvajal. The Spanish full-back is already on the wrong side of 30 and currently nursing an ACL injury.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Lucas Vazquez's contract with Los Blancos expires this summer and he has yet to sign a new deal. Real Madrid are apparently eyeing a Bosman move for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to address the situation.

The Englishman's contract expires in a few months, although the Reds remain determined to keep him at the club. The situation has forced the Spanish champions to seek alternatives and they have zeroed in on Dalot.

Ad

The Portuguese's contract with Manchester United runs until 2028, so prising him away won't be easy. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are apparently eyeing Dalot as well, with Vincent Kompany pleased with the player's consistency.

Are Manchester United eyeing a Real Madrid ace?

Diogo Dalot

Manchester United have identified Andriy Lunin as a possible replacement for Andre Onana, according to Fichajes.net. Lunin was outstanding for Real Madrid last season following Thibaut Courtois' prolonged absence due to injury.

Ad

The Ukrainian played a crucial role in the LaLiga giants' league and Champions League triumph. However, Lunin lost his place in Los Blancos' starting XI after the Belgian returned to full fitness in the final weeks of the campaign.

The 26-year-old signed a new deal with Real Madrid until 2030 last September, but his situation hasn't improved this season either. Lunin has registered just 10 appearances across competitions, racking up four clean sheets.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the situation as Onana continues to struggle. The Cameroonian has registered eight clean sheets from 38 games, letting in 52 goals. The Red Devils are willing to pay €40m for Lunin this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback