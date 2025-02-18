Real Madrid and Bayern Munich set for potential €159m battle for Manchester City star: Reports

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are set to face off for Phil Foden's signing from Manchester City in the 2025 summer transfer window, according to Fichajes. This comes on the back of reports that City are open to hearing offers for their talented attacker up to the tune of €159 million.

Foden, who was the Premier League's player of the 2023-24 season, was instrumental in leading City to their fourth consecutive Premier League title that campaign. The attacking midfielder has constantly shown why he is among the best young players in the world with his decisive movements in the final third.

However, the 24-year-old has been unable to maintain his form this season, and has netted just 10 times in 32 matches across all competitions. He has also picked up four assists. As a result, Manchester City are keen on offloading him if they get the right amount of money for his services.

Real Madrid, who are one of the frontrunners will want to close the deal as soon as possible, but Bayern Munich are also in the mix. The Bavarians could lose Leroy Sane for free this summer, and they see Foden as a potential long-term replacement.

However, it will not be an easy task as they will have to comply with financial regulations to make sure they remain in the green afterwards.

Real Madrid target Phil Foden's best season with Manchester City came in 2023-24

Foden's best season came for Manchester City in 2023-24, when he found the back of the net on 27 occasions in 53 matches across all competitions.

He also bagged 12 assists that season and was vital to manager Pep Guardiola's plans. However, those plans could be disrupted this summer window.

If Foden moves to Santiago Bernabeu, it will give him the chance to play alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and his Three Lions teammate Jude Bellingham.

