Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti interested in signing Chelsea star - Reports

Newly appointed Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Timo Werner this summer. Los Blancos have made signing a striker their top priority as they continue their search for a long-term Karim Benzema replacement.

According to Fichajes, Carlo Ancelotti is keen to bring Timo Werner to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer despite the German striker enduring a difficult first season with Chelsea.

Chelsea signed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig last summer in a deal worth £47 million. Prior to his move to Stamford Bridge, Werner had spent four seasons with RB Leipzig, during which he scored 95 goals in just 159 appearances in all competitions.

During his time with the German club, Werner developed into one of the most lethal strikers in Europe. His pace and movement made him one of the most exciting prospects ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

After enjoying an impressive start to life in the Premier League, Werner struggled to maintain consistency and was unable to cope with the physical demands of the English game. The German lost his place in Chelsea's starting line-up towards the end of Frank Lampard's time as Chelsea manager.

Werner did become a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel towards the end of the season. He finished the season with twelve goals and an impressive fifteen assists in all competitions.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes he can get the best out of Timo Werner. The German could also be available for an affordable price this summer.

Real Madrid could look to sign Chelsea forward Timo Werner over Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Real Madrid are in desperate need of a new striker this summer. The Spanish giants have been heavily reliant on the goal-scoring exploits of Karim Benzema in recent seasons.

Los Blancos have been linked with a move for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe for over two years now. Their current financial situation could, however, prevent them from signing the World Cup winner. Mbappe has just one year remaining on his current deal with the French giants.

Real Madrid could move for Timo Werner in the upcoming transfer window and sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer.

