Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti's plan to stop Erling Haaland in UCL SF against Manchester City revealed - Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to field Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba in defense to stop Manchester City striker Erling Haaland at the Etihad, as per El Confidencial.

Haaland has been in prolific form this season, scoring 51 goals in 47 games across competitions, with 36 of them coming at home. Hence, Madrid are tasked with trying to nullify the threat of Europe's most in-form striker.

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (May 9). The two European powerhouses battle at the Etihad on Wednesday (May 17).

Rudiger and Alaba did a good job of keeping Haaland quiet during the first leg. He didn't get on the scoresheet and had just two shots on target. Ancelotti is going to put more emphasis on stopping the Norweigan by adding Militao to his defense.

That means Alaba will move to left-back with Militao coming into central defense alongside Rudiger. Eduardo Camavinga started as a left-back at the Bernabeu. The Frenchman is set to be moved into defensive midfield at the Etihad.

Ancelotti's plan will come at a cost for Rodrygo, though. The Brazilian attacker is reportedly set to be benched in the second leg. Real Madrid are in action before their clash with Manchester City. They face Getafe on Saturday (May 13) in La Liga. Ancelotti may opt to use his plan in that game to see if his potential back four works well.

Rio Ferdinand praises Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger's defending against Manchester City's Erling Haaland

Antonio Rudiger (left) dealt well with the Manchester City frontman.

Real Madrid defender Rudiger put in a superb display to halt the free-scoring City frontman during the first leg. The German made three clearances and one interception and won two of four aerial duals.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was impressed by what he saw from Rudiger against the City forward. He praised the German for his aggressive approach in stopping Haaland (via MadridXtra):

"Rudiger was excellent and smart at the same time. I think you have to play hard against Haaland. This was the best defence I've seen against Haaland. We've already seen others try but failed."

Rudiger has plenty of experience on the big stage, having won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021. He may need to be at his best to help Los Blancos prevail in the second leg.

