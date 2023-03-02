Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has a surprise to beat Barcelona in El Clasico: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly has a surprise plan to beat Barcelona in their Copa del Rey semi-final clash on Thursday (2 March).

According to El Nacional, the Italian tactician's plan will be to nullify Barca's midfield. Influential midfielder Pedri will not take part in the first leg of El Clasico due to a hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old has become untouchable in manager Xavi Hernandez's starting XI and has scored seven times in 30 appearances across competitions this term. However, he won't be available against Real Madrid to partner Gavi and Sergio Busquets.

Xavi could reportedly consider fielding a 4-3-3 instead of a 4-4-2 with four central midfielders due to Pedri's unavailability. He could start Busquets, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong in a midfield triad.

Franck Kessie and Sergi Roberto are not performing at a level where they will automatically warrant a starting berth. Pablo Torre (19), meanwhile, isn't currently in Xavi's first-team plans.

Ancelotti, on the other hand, is expected to start Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior up front with Federico Valverde down the right wing. The Uruguay international has played in that position a number of times recently and acts as a fourth midfielder when Real Madrid defend.

Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric are supposedly favorites to start, while Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni will compete for the final starting spot in midfield. Barcelona beat Los Merengues 3-1 in their last meeting, which came in the Supercopa final on 16 January.

They started with a midfield four and dominated Madrid at the King Fahd International Stadium, keeping 54% possession and matching their tally of six shots on target. Pedri scored that day but will not play a part in El Clasico this time around.

Ancelotti urges players Real Madrid players to show 'courage' if they want to beat Barcelona

Barcelona and Real Madrid are all set to battle it out in the 252nd installment of El Clasico when the two teams meet in the Copa del Rey.

Los Blancos have managed 101 wins in the derby, while the Catalan giants have 96 wins to their name. The Madrid-based giants boast a better record in recent meetings, having won six of the last nine El Clasicos.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, manager Carlo Ancelotti said (h/t Marca):

"You have to have personality and courage to face a match like this. As always: we're looking forward to this game, it's always nice. We're not far away from playing a final. There are many things that allow us to enjoy this moment and try to do our best."

