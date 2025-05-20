Real Madrid-bound Xabi Alonso using his contacts at Anfield to try and sign 26-year-old Liverpool star in bold summer transfer: Reports

Incoming Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is considering using his connections at Liverpool to bring Alexis Mac Allister to Santiago Bernabeu, according to Football Insider (via Madrid Universal). With the 2024-25 season winding up, Los Blancos have begun to make reinforcements to their squad.

Ad

Alonso, who is set to return to Real Madrid as a manager, has reportedly thrown the names of some players that he wants to work with at the Bernabeu in the hat. Meanwhile, the Spanish tactician played for Liverpool during his playing days between 2004 and 2009. Now, he is set to use his ties with the Merseyside club to engineer a move for Mac Allister.

Since joining Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023, Mac Allister has seen his stock soar at Anfield and played an integral role in their recent Premier League triumph. The 26-year-old is renowned for his ability to dictate the tempo of the game and move the ball forward and is also a big game player.

Ad

Trending

However, signing the player could prove to be an uphill task, as his current contract with Liverpool will expire in 2028. Also, reports claim that even if the Reds are open to discussing a deal, Real Madrid will have to cough up a significant amount of funds to acquire the services of the midfielder. His current market value is €90 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Amid reports that Alonso is keen on signing Mac Allister, the Argentine had previously played down rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid, saying he is happy at Liverpool.

Ad

Liverpool told to pay £100m for Real Madrid star – Reports

Liverpool have been informed that they will have to break their transfer record if they are interested in signing Los Blancos' Rodrygo. The Reds have their eyes set on different players as the summer transfer window approaches, as the manager is keen on strengthening his squad.

Rodrygo, who has been at Real Madrid since 2021, has found game time hard to come by, and that has led to speculations about his future at the club. The Brazilian has been on Liverpool’s radar since his days at Santos, and they seem to have reignited their interest in him amid his uncertain future.

Ad

According to Football Insider, Real Madrid are demanding £100 million for the attacker who has caught the interest of a host of Premier League clubs, including the 2024-25 Premier League champions.

Should the Reds agree to the asking price, it will see them break their most expensive transfer record of £85 million for Darwin Nunez.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More