Real Madrid-bound Xabi Alonso using his contacts at Anfield to try and sign 26-year-old Liverpool star in bold summer transfer: Reports

Incoming Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is considering using his connections at Liverpool to bring Alexis Mac Allister to Santiago Bernabeu, according to Football Insider (via Madrid Universal). With the 2024-25 season winding up, Los Blancos have begun to make reinforcements to their squad.
Alonso, who is set to return to Real Madrid as a manager, has reportedly thrown the names of some players that he wants to work with at the Bernabeu in the hat. Meanwhile, the Spanish tactician played for Liverpool during his playing days between 2004 and 2009. Now, he is set to use his ties with the Merseyside club to engineer a move for Mac Allister.
Since joining Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023, Mac Allister has seen his stock soar at Anfield and played an integral role in their recent Premier League triumph. The 26-year-old is renowned for his ability to dictate the tempo of the game and move the ball forward and is also a big game player.
However, signing the player could prove to be an uphill task, as his current contract with Liverpool will expire in 2028. Also, reports claim that even if the Reds are open to discussing a deal, Real Madrid will have to cough up a significant amount of funds to acquire the services of the midfielder. His current market value is €90 million, as per Transfermarkt.
Amid reports that Alonso is keen on signing Mac Allister, the Argentine had previously played down rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid, saying he is happy at Liverpool.
Liverpool told to pay £100m for Real Madrid star – Reports
Liverpool have been informed that they will have to break their transfer record if they are interested in signing Los Blancos' Rodrygo. The Reds have their eyes set on different players as the summer transfer window approaches, as the manager is keen on strengthening his squad.
Rodrygo, who has been at Real Madrid since 2021, has found game time hard to come by, and that has led to speculations about his future at the club. The Brazilian has been on Liverpool’s radar since his days at Santos, and they seem to have reignited their interest in him amid his uncertain future.
According to Football Insider, Real Madrid are demanding £100 million for the attacker who has caught the interest of a host of Premier League clubs, including the 2024-25 Premier League champions.
Should the Reds agree to the asking price, it will see them break their most expensive transfer record of £85 million for Darwin Nunez.