Real Madrid to carry out cleaning operation that could see 5 players leave after UCL humiliation: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are considering offloading the likes of Mariano Diaz, Dani Ceballos, Nacho Fernandez, Marco Asensio, and Eden Hazard this summer.

These reports come after Real Madrid were embarrassingly eliminated from the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday, May 17. Los Blancos lost 4-0 against Manchester City at the Etihad to lose 5-1 on aggregate.

It has been a disappointing season for Carlo Ancelotti's men. Barcelona clinched the La Liga title over them and their hopes of winning back-to-back UCL titles are now over.

Real Madrid will reportedly make changes to their current squad in the summer transfer window in order to rejuvenate their options from the bench.

The first three players who are expected to move on this summer are Mariano Diaz, Dani Ceballos, and Nacho Fernandez. Their contracts expire at the end of the season and there are no plans for them to be renewed.

Marco Asensio's contract also expires at the end of the season. However, according to MARCA, Real Madrid reportedly want him to renew at a reduced salary of €4 million a year. The Spain international has played regularly this season, scoring 12 goals in 48 appearances.

The final player expected to move on is Eden Hazard. The former Chelsea superstar is Los Blancos' highest-paid player at £416,000 a week, however, he has only made 10 appearances for the club this season. Hazard's contract expires next summer and Real Madrid will be desperate to offload him as the transfer hasn't worked out well for either party.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois gives his verdict after a 0-4 loss against Manchester City

Thibaut Courtois admitted that Real Madrid couldn't cope with Manchester City's tactics after they were eliminated from the UCL. Both sides were in the game after they played out a thrilling 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Manchester City pulled off a tactical masterclass and cruised to a 4-0 win last night. Courtois gave his thoughts on the game. He spoke to the club's media (via Real Madrid's official website):

“They really pressed us high from the start, not letting us play the ball out and they pressured with a lot of players so we were penned back in our area. We dealt with it pretty well early on but we didn't manage to impose ourselves, create chances or cause them any problems. They were very comfortable and they got the goal. We struggled to get into the game."

The scoreline could have been worse if it wasn't for Courtois' heroic saves in the first half. The Belgian shot-stopper made four saves, with three coming inside the box. He also made nine recoveries to keep his side in the game until the Cityzens broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute.

