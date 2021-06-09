Real Madrid chasing highly-rated Ligue 1 midfielder - Reports 

Real Madrid are keeping their eye on 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle).

Lucas Paqueta currently plays for Olympique Lyonnais after joining the Ligue 1 side from AC Milan the previous summer for €20 million. Despite being in Lyon for just one season, the Brazilian international is already attracting interest from Real Madrid.

Lucas Paqueta is personally being scouted by Real Madrid's chief scout Juni Calafat. Paqueta made 34 appearances for Lyon last season, scoring 10 goals and providing 6 assists from midfield.

Real Madrid to enter the transfer market for a new midfielder

Sooner or later, Real Madrid were bound to show interest in a midfielder. The current midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric have been excellent for Real Madrid over the years but are getting older as the seasons go on.

Croatian skipper Luka Modric will be close to 36 years old by the time the new season begins. While Toni Kroos is 31 now, Casemiro will be hitting 30 next year. This leaves Real Madrid with only Federico Valverde as a midfielder with proper first-team exposure.

Lucas Paqueta could be an important addition to Los Blancos' squad. The Brazilian international is capable of playing in midfield as well as in a more advanced role behind the striker.

According to Transfermarkt, Paqueta is currently valued at just €30 million. However, with four years still remaining on his Lyon contract, the Ligue 1 club might charge Real Madrid a premium if they come come calling for the 23-year-old this summer.

Juni Calafat has been responsible for many player acquisitions at Real Madrid over the past few seasons, including Federico Valverde, Asensio and Martin Odegaard. He would hope to add Lucas Paqueta to that list.

Paqueta is currently with the Brazilian national team who are set to compete in the 2021 Copa America on their home soil.

