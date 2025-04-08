Real Madrid and Chelsea set for transfer tussle for 18-year-old prodigy: Reports

Real Madrid and Chelsea are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Christian Kofane, according to his agent, Eric Depolo. The Cameroonian teenager has caught the eye with Spanish Segunda Division club Albacete Balompie, registering four goals and one assist from 12 games.

Kofane only arrived at the Castile–La Mancha club three months ago but has already created an uproar across the European football circuit. The player is under contract until 2026, but is expected to be on the move this summer.

The 18-year-old is now being compared to the legendary Samuel Eto'o. Chelsea have developed a knack of picking up talented young footballers of late, and apparently have their eyes on Kofane.

Speaking recently to africafoot, Depolo also spoke of Real Madrid's interest in his client.

"I get all his requests and I analyze as I go along. I work with humility and head on the boy's shoulders as he does so far, because it is not easy to remain indifferent when you have the largest club in the world (Real Madrid) that is interested in you. Afterwards, we will go little by little, because with the young people, we must not hurry too much, he is only 18 years old," said Depolo.

With Mykhailo Mudryk failing a dope test and Jadon Sancho struggling to impress, Chelsea could be tempted to go all out for Christian Kofane this summer.

Will Real Madrid target a Chelsea goalkeeper this summer?

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga has opened up on his future amid interest from Real Madrid. The Spanish goalkeeper is currently out on loan at Bournemouth, and his contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2026.

Los Blancos are apparently eyeing Kepa as a possible replacement for Andriy Lunin. The Ukrainian signed a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu last September, but his future remains uncertain.

Speaking recently, as cited by 90 Min, Kepa insisted that he's not thinking of the future.

"Obviously what I can say is that I'm really happy and I'm enjoying my playing time here. I think I'm showing that and I'm feeling well on the pitch," said Kepa.

He continued:

"It's not the time to think about the future, we're going to take the decision, we're in touch with everybody and now I'm under contract with Chelsea. We have some conversations to have, they will happen in the next few weeks and then we'll decide."

Kepa spent last season on loan at Real Madrid and kept nine clean sheets in 20 games.

