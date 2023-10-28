Real Madrid and Chelsea will have to pay £87 million to sign Arsenal target with 15 goals this season – Reports

Real Madrid, Chelsea and Arsenal have reportedly been told to pay a hefty fee of £87 million to secure Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez's services in the near future.

Gimenez, who was said to be linked with Manchester United ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, has emerged as a topic of transfer speculation of late. He has netted 15 goals and provided three assists in just 11 appearances across all competitions for Feyenoord this season.

A left-footed number nine blessed with finishing and work-rate, the Mexican initially shot to fame with his clinical performances last term. He scored 23 goals, 15 in the league, to help Feyenoord lift the Eredivisie title after leaving Cruz Azul for a fee of over £5 million in 2022.

Owing to his 38 goals in 56 games for Arne Slot's outfit, Gimenez has attracted the interest of Europe's top clubs. Earlier this week, FIFA intermediary Morris Pagniello told TUTTOmercatoWEB that Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are favorites to get the star's signature.

Now, according to 90min, Gimenez has drawn the attention of top Premier League teams like Chelsea and Arsenal too. He has also popped up on Inter Milan's radar as a potential target in the last few months.

However, 90min also reported that Real Madrid do not regard the 22-year-old as a key target at the moment. They are said to be prioritising a Bosman move to snap up Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and a deal for Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies next summer.

Meanwhile, as per the aforementioned website, Feyenoord are unwilling to offload the Chelsea and Arsenal target. They put a £87 million price tag on their striker to ward off interest from other clubs.

Real Madrid eye move for ex-Arsenal star if they fail to rope in Chelsea player next year

According to Spanish news outlet Todofichajes, Real Madrid have identified former Arsenal star and Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny as a future target. They are expected to launch a move for the 33-year-old ace if they are unable to secure Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga's services on a permanent switch next summer.

Juventus, on the other hand, are said to be interested in letting the Pole leave next summer. They are keen to earn a transfer fee of around £9 million from the Arsenal academy graduate's potential transfer.

Szczesny, who joined Juventus in a £16 million move from the Gunners in 2017, is in great form for the Bianconeri this season. He has registered five clean sheets in seven Serie A games, conceding five.

Overall, Szczesny has kept 93 shutouts in 224 matches for Juventus.