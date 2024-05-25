Real Madrid chief scout who signed Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo rejected massive offer from Premier League club - Reports

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Real Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat rejected a massive offer from Chelsea a couple of years ago.

Calafat is considered one of the best scouts in the world. He has helped Los Blancos sign players like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in recent times. Calafat has also played a big role in signing Endrick.

Following his work as Real Madrid's chief scout, other European clubs have taken note of Calafat's acumen.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea are one of the clubs that have focused on youth. The Blues have built a squad full of young players and are always on the lookout for the top youngsters in world football.

A person of Calafat's experience could have been a great addition to Chelsea. Hence, the English giants made a move for him two years ago. Calafat, however, is content to continue in the Spanish capital. He rejected Chelsea's offer, as per the report.

Juni Calafat requests Real Madrid to sign Sunderland midfielder: Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Juni Calafat has urged Real Madrid to sign Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg. The 16-year-old English midfielder is drawing attention with his performances.

Rigg came through Sunderland's academy before eventually making his first-team debut at the tender age of 15. He has since made 25 appearances for the senior team, scoring three goals. Rigg has also played for England's under-18 side.

Several top Premier League clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on the youngster. A move to La Liga could also be on the cards as Calafat has reportedly requested Los Blancos to pursue the youngster.

Toni Kroos has already announced retirement while Luka Modric is nearing the end. Hence, Rigg is a player who could be a good addition to the squad for the future. He can enrich a talent pool that already boasts the likes of Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Arda Guler.