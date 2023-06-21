Real Madrid close to finalizing loan deal with €15m option to buy for Brazilian defender: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly close to sealing another loan deal for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian right-back Vinicius Tobias.

According to renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tobias could extend his stay in Madrid for one more season. The player, who joined Madrid’s reserves team, Real Madrid Castilla, on a season-long loan in April 2022, impressed the club with a series of inspired performances in the 2022-23 season.

The Whites thus want to keep the player on loan for one more season and are prepared to pay a €500k loan fee for the period.

Back soon. Real Madrid closing in on Vinicius Tobias deal in 24 hours thanks to their excellent relationship with Shakhtar Donetsk◉ New loan until June 2024.◉ €500k loan fee for one year.◉ €15m buy option clause not mandatory valid in June 2024.Back soon. Real Madrid closing in on Vinicius Tobias deal in 24 hours thanks to their excellent relationship with Shakhtar Donetsk 🚨⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadrid◉ New loan until June 2024.◉ €500k loan fee for one year.◉ €15m buy option clause not mandatory valid in June 2024.Back soon. https://t.co/SmN5KntUwV

Romano has further claimed that the new contract is set to have a €15 million purchase option. However, it will not be mandatory for Los Blancos to trigger it.

It is unclear whether or not Vinicius Tobias would get the chance to represent the first team. With Dani Carvajal struggling to maintain his form and fitness and Alvaro Odriozola falling out of favor, Real Madrid could use a backup right-back.

Tobias, who recorded four assists in 35 games in the Primera Federacion - Gr. I (Spanish third-tier) last season, could prove to be a competent option.

Real Madrid create five-man shortlist to replace Carlo Ancelotti

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid have created a list of five managers who could take over from Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium expires on June 30, 2024. The Italian mastermind has expressed his desire to see out his contract but might refrain from extending his run. He has been heavily linked to become Brazil’s next manager, and according to rumors, he has agreed to take on the project next summer.

Amid Ancelotti's exit rumors, Madrid have identified five managers who could replace him next year. Former Los Merengues stars, Raul and Xabi Alonso are reportedly the first two players on the list. The former is currently managing Castilla while the latter is in charge of Bayer Leverkusen.

Former boss Jose Mourinho, who has done a great job at AS Roma, is also believed to be on the list. Lastly, there are Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte, who have not taken up new projects since being sacked by Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

