Real Madrid ‘very close’ to signing Chelsea star in €60 million deal: Reports

As per reports, Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is on the cusp of signing for Real Madrid in a staggering €60 million deal. The La Liga giants are on the market for a forward, given the departures of Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, and Mariano Diaz.

According to the German publication Bild (via El Nacional), Havertz, 23, is on the verge of donning the iconic white jersey of Los Blancos. The German forward joined the Blues in 2020 in a deal worth €85 million. He was Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League this season with seven goals.

The aforementioned report suggests that negotiations have moved past the preliminary stages and are nearing completion.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who is set to continue his tenure in the coming season, has reportedly given the green light to finalize the contract with the German star. The final decision rests with Todd Boehly and Chelsea, as the Blues themselves are in a restructuring phase.

But if all goes to plan, Havertz could soon be lighting up the Santiago Bernabeu, offering Real Madrid fans much to cheer about in the upcoming season.

Real Madrid are keeping their eyes out peeled for other alternatives besides Chelsea's Kai Havertz

While the signing of Kai Havertz is inching closer to reality, Madrid are keeping their cards close to their chest, aware that the situation could still change. Hence, they are diligently exploring alternative options to bolster their squad, according to El Nacional.

The name at the top of this contingency list is none other than Tottenham's goal machine, Harry Kane. The England international's name has been circulating in the Madrid rumor mill for quite some time. However, bringing Kane to the Spanish capital is no easy task, as his transfer fee would most likely exceed the €100 million mark.

Another intriguing prospect is that of Joselu, who recently saw his club Espanyol demoted to the Segunda Division. Joselu's contract stipulates a release clause in the event of relegation, which could see him join the Madrid ranks without costing a penny.

It's no secret that Real Madrid are in the market for a new talisman to potentially step into the shoes of the prolific Karim Benzema. With the casting for the coveted number 9 role now officially open, several high-profile names have already been touted as potential candidates, including Chelsea's Kai Havertz.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes