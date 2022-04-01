Real Madrid compile 5-man shortlist to replace Carlo Ancelotti - Reports 

Real Madrid have made a five-man shortlist to replace current boss Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the season, according to Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle). This is despite the fact that Los Blancos are comfortably at the top of the La Liga charts at the moment.

Carlo Ancelotti was brought back into the Santiago Bernabeu dugout after Zinedine Zidane decided to leave his job for the second time. Real Madrid are currently nine points clear at the top of the standings with nine matches remaining in the season. Ancelotti has also guided his side to the quarterfinals of the Champions League where they are drawn against defending champions Chelsea.

Despite a successful season, Los Blancos' 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Barcelona last month has propelled the club's hierarchy to look towards other managers to lead the side forward.

According to the aforementioned source, Real Madrid have already formed a five-man shortlist led by club legend Raul. The former record goalscorer is currently managing the Castilla side and doing a decent job with the youngsters.

Raul would be an ideal candidate since he is still popular amongst fans and the club's board members. Raul guided the Real Madrid U-19 side to the UEFA Youth League title back in 2020.

Another manager on the shortlist who is in a similar position as Raul is former midfielder Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard is currently the manager of Real Sociedad B. Alonso understands the ethos of Real Madrid, having represented the club between 2009-2014.

The Sack Race @thesackrace



The Real Madrid legend is the favourite to replace Carlo Ancelotti should he leave the Bernabeu this summer... 🤨



BeGambleAware | +18



#HalaMadrid Could we see Raul vs Xavi in El Clasico next season?The Real Madrid legend is the favourite to replace Carlo Ancelotti should he leave the Bernabeu this summer... 🤨BeGambleAware | +18 Could we see Raul vs Xavi in El Clasico next season?The Real Madrid legend is the favourite to replace Carlo Ancelotti should he leave the Bernabeu this summer... 🤨BeGambleAware | +18#HalaMadrid

The third manager on the shortlist is current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine boss is on the verge of a sack after getting knocked out of the Champions League by Carlo Ancelotti's side in the Round of 16. PSG also exited the Coupe de France in the Round of 16 stage after losing the tie to OGC Nice.

However, Los Blancos could find it tough to lure Pochettino in the summer, with Manchester United also targeting the former Southampton manager.

The final two managers on the shortlist are Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Bayern Munich tactician Julian Nagelsmann. However, it is highly unlikely for the duo to move clubs as early as this summer.

Real Madrid return to La Liga action against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid have a chance to get back to winning ways as they travel to face Celta Vigo on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti's side will not want any more hiccups on their way to winning a 35th La Liga title in their history.

Los Blancos secured a comfortable 5-2 win over Celta Vigo earlier this season with Frenchman Karim Benzema scoring a hat-trick back in September.

Following their game against Celta Vigo, the La Liga giants will travel to England to face Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals.

Edited by Diptanil Roy