Real Madrid consider 20-year-old star a part of their long-term plans despite recent transfer speculation: Reports

Real Madrid reportedly consider Arda Guler as a key part of their long-term plans despite speculations surrounding his future. As reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano via Madrid Universal, Los Blancos view the Turkish sensation as a long-term project.

Ad

Things have not been smooth-sailing for Guler since his switch to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2023 from Fenerbahce. He has struggled to impose himself into Carlo Ancelotti's side and has been only a squad player.

He only played 442 minutes in his debut season for Real Madrid and has played 1388 minutes of first-team football this campaign. Guler's lack of regular playing time has seen him attract interest from clubs across Europe in recent months.

Ad

Trending

The Turkish playmaker has reportedly been subject to offers from several clubs for both loan and permanent moves. However, it has been reported that Los Blancos have no intention of letting the 20-year-old depart in the summer.

Rather, Guler could become a more influential player next season if Xabi Alonso is appointed the next Real Madrid manager. The Spaniard reportedly wanted the attacking midfielder last summer but Los Blancos rejected Bayer Leverkusen's offer.

Ad

Guler has featured 37 times across competitions this season, starting 13 times having contributed four goals and eight assists. He has already established himself as an important player for Turkey and has scored four goals and provided three assists.

Carlo Ancelotti names Real Madrid youngster as a key player for the future

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has lavished praise on Arda Guler and backed him to become an important player for the future. He insisted that the 20-year-old will play a big role for Los Blancos in the years to come.

Ad

With Guler linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti has tipped him to play a big role for the club in the future. He said, as quoted by Madrid Universal:

"Arda Güler has developed very well. He's become more prominent. In the future, he'll be even more important. He's showing quality and has more continuity in the game. I think he'll be a great midfielder, not just a winger."

Ad

The Italian manager added:

"Arda Güler be a very important player for the future of Real Madrid, because there aren't many players at that level in midfield."

Guler has struggled to break into Ancelotti's first team since joining the club from Fenerbahce in 2023. While his gametime has somewhat improved this season, he is still only a squad player for the Spanish capital club.

Carlo Ancelotti's future has been up in the air in recent weeks amid following a disappointing season for Los Blancos. Guler's fortunes at the club could drastically change if the Italian leaves the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More