Real Madrid consider 20-year-old star a part of their long-term plans despite recent transfer speculation: Reports

Real Madrid reportedly consider Arda Guler as a key part of their long-term plans despite speculations surrounding his future. As reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano via Madrid Universal, Los Blancos view the Turkish sensation as a long-term project.
Things have not been smooth-sailing for Guler since his switch to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2023 from Fenerbahce. He has struggled to impose himself into Carlo Ancelotti's side and has been only a squad player.
He only played 442 minutes in his debut season for Real Madrid and has played 1388 minutes of first-team football this campaign. Guler's lack of regular playing time has seen him attract interest from clubs across Europe in recent months.
The Turkish playmaker has reportedly been subject to offers from several clubs for both loan and permanent moves. However, it has been reported that Los Blancos have no intention of letting the 20-year-old depart in the summer.
Rather, Guler could become a more influential player next season if Xabi Alonso is appointed the next Real Madrid manager. The Spaniard reportedly wanted the attacking midfielder last summer but Los Blancos rejected Bayer Leverkusen's offer.
Guler has featured 37 times across competitions this season, starting 13 times having contributed four goals and eight assists. He has already established himself as an important player for Turkey and has scored four goals and provided three assists.
Carlo Ancelotti names Real Madrid youngster as a key player for the future
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has lavished praise on Arda Guler and backed him to become an important player for the future. He insisted that the 20-year-old will play a big role for Los Blancos in the years to come.
With Guler linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti has tipped him to play a big role for the club in the future. He said, as quoted by Madrid Universal:
"Arda Güler has developed very well. He's become more prominent. In the future, he'll be even more important. He's showing quality and has more continuity in the game. I think he'll be a great midfielder, not just a winger."
The Italian manager added:
"Arda Güler be a very important player for the future of Real Madrid, because there aren't many players at that level in midfield."
Guler has struggled to break into Ancelotti's first team since joining the club from Fenerbahce in 2023. While his gametime has somewhat improved this season, he is still only a squad player for the Spanish capital club.
Carlo Ancelotti's future has been up in the air in recent weeks amid following a disappointing season for Los Blancos. Guler's fortunes at the club could drastically change if the Italian leaves the club.