Real Madrid consider hiring former manager amid uncertainties with current boss Carlo Ancelotti - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a sensational return for former manager Jose Mourinho as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement. The Spanish giants are ready to part ways with the Italian if they finish without the Champions League and La Liga titles this season.

As per a report by Oier Fano Dadebat, Real Madrid are interested in rehiring Mourinho in the summer. They believe that the AS Roma manager is the perfect fit for the club and are planning a second stint with him.

Ancelotti is currently in his second stint at the club and has a contract until the end of the 2023/24 season. The Italian has insisted that he will not be quitting the role and will only leave if the club sacks him.

He said:

"I don't know what the future holds for me, I live day-by-day. At the moment, I'm happy in Madrid, we have a lot of objectives for this season. I have a contract until June 30, 2024, and, if Real Madrid don't sack me before then, I'm not going to move."

Ancelotti has been linked with the Brazil job, while Mourinho has been linked with PSG and Chelsea.

Will Jose Mourinho make a return to Real Madrid?

Jose Mourinho was at Real Madrid for three seasons before he was sacked as the manager. He won the league title once, while also winning the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana once.

He recently spoke about the club and said:

"There is a club that is close to my heart and there is a manager who is my friend. Real Madrid are great and Carlo Ancelotti is great! Hopefully they will go on in this way to win the final."

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has labeled him a manager with a 'terrible ego' and was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying:

"These are guys with a terrible ego, both spoiled, the coach and him, and they don't see reality. Mourinho is an idiot. It is not that he does not want to play. Well, he's a bit abnormal. He drives without a license. That said, he has been overwhelmed by the pressure."

Mourinho won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season with AS Roma and is looking to win the UEFA Europa League this season.

