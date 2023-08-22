Real Madrid consider launching €89 million double swoop for Bundesliga duo – Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in launching a €89 million double swoop for Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong next summer.

Los Blancos are currently aiming to rejuvenate their ageing squad with a couple of youngsters already snapped up. They have signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund and Arda Guler from Fenerbahce for a joint sum of around €150 million so far this summer.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is keen to continue injecting fresh blood into their star-studded ranks in the future. He has earmarked Davies and Frimpong as two apt additions.

Davies, who has a deal until June 2025 at the Allianz Arena, has been identified as a top transfer target as Real Madrid lack solid options at left-back. Should the €50 million-rated defender join the La Liga side, he would displace Fran Garcia as their first-choice option.

A five-time Bundesliga winner, the 41-cap Canada international has been Bayern's first-team starter out on the left flank for the last four seasons. He has been a regular for Bayern, making 155 appearances.

Frimpong, on the other hand, has recently popped up as one of the best attacking right-backs in the world. The 22-year-old has registered 13 goals and 21 assists in 97 overall matches for Leverkusen so far and is an extremely effective attacking full-back.

Real Madrid could opt to launch an offensive for the Dutch defender, who is valued at €39 million. They are keen to introduce young competition to Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, who are both in their thirties.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti's side have snapped up two players on loan apart from Bellingham, Guler and Garcia this summer. They have roped in Kepa Arrizabalaga and Joselu on respective season-long deals.

Real Madrid identify alternatives as Kylian Mbappe closes in on PSG stay this month

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid have earmarked three alternative options if Kylian Mbappe decides to remain at PSG. They are believed to be not interested in ending the window without an attacker.

As a result, the La Liga giants are keeping close tabs on Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani. They are aiming to amp up their interest in any of the aforesaid players in the final days of the summer window.

Osimhen, 24, relished the best campaign out of the three Los Blancos targets last season, scoring 31 goals in 39 appearances. While Martinez netted 28 times in 57 games across all competitions, Kolo Muani scored 23 goals in 46 overall matches in the 2022-23 campaign.