Real Madrid consider repetition of Champions League draw as a ‘scandal’: Reports

Real Madrid consider UEFA's decision to repeat the entire Champions League round of 16 draw as a 'scandal', according to Goal.

UEFA held the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League earlier today. The event saw several exciting clashes being lined up for the knockout stages of the competition.

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain were drawn against Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United in what was a mouth-watering fixture. German champions Bayern Munich were also pitted against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

However, the legitimacy of the draw was questioned after fans and journalists spotted several errors during the ceremony. A major controversy about the draw revolved around Manchester United.

The Red Devils' ball was included in Villarreal's draw despite the two already facing each other in their group. Manchester United were also excluded from the pot for Atletico Madrid's draw for no apparent reason.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's ball was wrongly included in the pot for Atletico Madrid's draw despite the two progressing from the same group. The botches have left UEFA with no choice but to redo the draw.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 15:00 CET. As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 15:00 CET.

Not all clubs are happy with the decision to repeat the Champions League round of 16 draw though. According to reports, Real Madrid consider the move to be scandalous.

Los Blancos believe their draw, which saw them pitted against Benfica, was fair as the confusion took place later in the event. Real Madrid are of the view that there is no reason their draw should be repeated.

Real Madrid have reportedly presented their case to UEFA. However, the organizers are said to have denied the Spanish giants' request not to include them in the second draw. Manchester City, who were pitted against Villarreal, are also said to be furious with the decision to repeat the entire draw.

UEFA consider validating Real Madrid's Champions League draw

UEFA are said to have rejected Real Madrid's request to validate their draw with Benfica. However, the situation involving Los Blancos could still change.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🚨| UEFA is considering the possibility of validating Real Madrid - Benfica. @Pablo_Gallego__ 🚨| UEFA is considering the possibility of validating Real Madrid - Benfica. @Pablo_Gallego__

According to journalist Pablo Gallego, UEFA are considering validating Real Madrid's Champions League draw. Should that be the case, Carlo Ancelotti's side will face Portuguese giants Benfica in the round of 16 as initially expected.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Real Madrid are likely to be upset if UEFA conducts the entire draw again. The incident could strain the relationship between the La Liga giants and the governing body further. Real Madrid's involvement in plans for the Super League earlier in the year had already upset UEFA.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar