Real Madrid considering move for former defender - Reports

European champions Real Madrid are contemplating the prospect of re-signing Miguel Gutierrez, as per Spanish outlet Defensa Central.

Gutierrez, 21, joined Los Blancos’ youth academy, La Fabrica, from Girona’s youth system in September 2011. Rising through the ranks, the Spanish left-back established himself as one of the most promising names in Real Madrid Castilla. However, with Marcelo and Ferland Mendy serving as left-back options in the senior team, Gutierrez could not break into the starting XI.

Last summer, Madrid sold the Spain U21 defender to Girona for €4 million. Gutierrez has turned his fortunes around since joining the newly promoted La Liga team. He has claimed three assists in 13 La Liga appearances, forcing Los Merengues to take notice.

Gutierrez left the Santiago Bernabeu, as he couldn't replace Mendy in the first team.

The Frenchman’s future is now uncertain in the Spanish capital. It's believed the club are weighing their options to replace him if he leaves next summer. Gutierrez, who has proven his mettle in La Liga this season, is seen as one of the candidates to take Mendy's place.

Gutierrez is not the only left-back Real Madrid are keeping an eye on. Academy graduate and Rayo Vallecano man Fran Garcia is also on their radar, while Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is on their wishlist too.

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric deflects Croatia retirement talks after FIFA World Cup elimination

Luka Modric's Croatia lost 3-0 to Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal on Tuesday (December) night. Messi scored a penalty for La Albiceleste before Julian Alvarez sealed the commanding win with a well-taken brace.

Modric, 37, supposedly played in the final FIFA World Cup game of his career at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. After the clash, he was asked whether he was contemplating international retirement.

The Real Madrid No. 10 provided a noncomittal response, saying that he's focussed on Saturday’s third place playoff game. He said:

“My retirement? I don't know, we'll see. This is not the time to talk about this. We have a bronze medal to win now.”

Modric has played 161 games for Croatia, scoring 23 times and providing 25 assists.

