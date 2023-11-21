Real Madrid have contacted PL manager to replace Carlo Ancelotti as manager at the La Liga club next summer - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly contacted Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi as they eye the Italian as Carlo Ancelotti's successor.

SPORT (via Football Espana) reports that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has decided not to renew Ancelotti's contract. The Italian coach looks set to take over the Brazil national team once his deal with Madrid expires next summer.

Thus, Real Madrid are searching for a replacement and they appear to have turned to De Zerbi. His stock has grown at the Amex since succeeding Graham Potter in September 2022.

The La Liga giants admire De Zerbi's work in overseeing the development of youth players. The former Shakhtar Donetsk coach guided Brighton to UEFA Europa League qualification last season.

De Zerbi's Seagulls side have won 26 of 56 games under his tutelage and he's ready to make the jump to an elite club. But, negotiations between the Italian tactician and Real Madrid are in their initial stages.

The former Sassuolo boss has received praise from many within the Premier League including Pep Guardiola. The former Barcelona boss said:

"I admire it doesn't matter the team they face they play (his) way. He comes from Italy, how he plays is a little counter-cultural, he was at Sassuolo and it doesn't matter if it's San Siro or Turin he plays the same way. He was at Shakhtar and Shakhtar have to win. At Brighton, he's doing the same."

He has three years left on his contract at the Amex and isn't the only coach being targeted by Los Merengues. Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso is also a candidate to replace Ancelotti and make a return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti has reportedly signed a contract with Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti looks set to take charge of Brazil next year.

Ancelotti looks set to leave Real Madrid when his contract expires in the summer. The legendary coach returned to the Bernabeu in July 2021 and has won six major trophies during his second spell with the La Liga giants.

Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte (via Football Italia) reports that the former AC Milan and Chelsea manager has put pen to paper on a contract with Brazil's national team. He has long been the favorite to succeed Tite, who departed following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ancelotti will begin his work as Selecao's new boss in the summer of 2024. He will therefore be in charge of the South Americans at Copa America which starts in June.

This will be the first time the four-time UEFA Champions League-winning coach manages an international team. He started his career as an assistant manager of Italy's national team.