Real Madrid continue to admire PSG star who they wanted to sign in 2020 before pandemic forced change in plan: Reports

Real Madrid still reportedly have Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) left-back Nuno Mendes on their radar as they look to strengthen their squad for next season. Mendes, who has been at PSG since 2022, has established himself as one of the best players in his position of late.

The 23-year-old played a key role in Paris Saint-Germain’s run to a continental treble in the 2024-25 campaign. Beyond his performances for PSG, Mendes also impressed while representing Portugal, helping the country win their second UEFA Nations League trophy.

According to Marca, Real Madrid were eager to sign Mendes back in 2020 but were forced to put their pursuit on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mendes was at his native Sporting CP when Los Blancos initially showed their interest, along with several other top clubs. The Sporting CP graduate has continued to deliver top-notch performances. As per the source mentioned above, there is still clear admiration for Mendes’ game within the Real Madrid camp.

Mendes particularly turned heads in the knockout stages of the Champions League, where he kept notable players like Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka under wraps. He also completely nullified the threat of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal in the Nations League final against Spain.

Mendes could further pique Real Madrid's interest if he replicates his stellar performance against them, as his PSG side will play Los Blancos in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup. However, a potential deal with PSG could prove difficult to reach, especially since Mendes signed a four-year contract extension with the club in February, which will keep him at the French capital until 2029. His current market value is €70 million as per Transfermarkt.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for us” – Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso on playing against PSG

Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a thrilling Club World Cup quarter-final contest in New Jersey, setting up a semifinal clash with Luis Enrique’s PSG. After the match, Alonso expressed his excitement about his side’s victory but admitted PSG’s strength, adding that it won’t be a walk in the park. He told the media (via the club’s website):

“A fantastic game. Today we had an opponent that goes deep into the Champions League and now we face the reigning champions. They are on a positive run and are the next step in this new phase. We are growing and we are going to prepare to play against them. They are on a very positive run since the Champions League round of 16 and are playing at a high level. It's going to be a big challenge for us.”

“We have to win the semi-final and then we'll talk about winning the tournament if we're in the final. We have to improve as a team and compete. We're much closer and we're going to keep it up because the rhythm is good.”

Should Real Madrid get past PSG, they will face the winners of the game between Chelsea and Palmeiras in the final.

