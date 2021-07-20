Real Madrid to create new plan for injury-prone star - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly grown frustrated with the fitness issues faced by Spanish right-back Dani Carvajal. The 29-year-old has been a stalwart at right-back for Los Blancos since joining the club in 2013 but has been plagued by injuries in recent years.

The Spain international has made over 290 appearances for Real Madrid in his eight years with the club. Carvajal has helped the club win two La Ligas, a Copa del Rey and four Champions Leagues since joining the Spanish giants.

He has also been a regular member of the Spanish national team over the years and even represented them at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

However, the right-back made just 15 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid last season. Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was often forced to play winger Lucas Vazquez as a makeshift right-back during the campaign.

Dani Carvajal suffered five injuries, four of which were muscular, during the course of the 2020-21 season. One of the right-back's injuries kept him out for 64 days.

New boss Carlo Ancelotti and fitness coach Antonio Pintus have prioritized the rehabilitation of Dani Carvajal during this summer's pre-season training camp. The former Bayer Leverkusen star is set to be an integral part of Ancelotti's Real Madrid squad. He will need to regain full fitness and get some much-needed game time this summer.

Reports have suggested that Carvajal will follow a personalized fitness program to help him recover his fitness and touch before the start of next season. The 29-year-old did not feature in Real Madrid's pre-season friendlies against Rayo Vallecano and Fuenlabrada.

Vazquez and Odriozola to be given the chance to shine at Real Madrid in Carvajal's absence

Dani Carvajal (left) in action

Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the second half of last season. The Spaniard's contract with Los Blancos was set to expire at the end of the season. However, Vazquez has put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2024.

The Spaniard has reinvented himself as a right-back. Vazquez suffered from a lack of game time at Real Madrid due to the presence of numerous wingers at the club. He has, however, embraced his responsibility to play as a right-back in the absence of Dani Carvajal.

Alvaro Odriozola is also likely to be given a chance to prove his worth to Carlo Ancelotti during Real Madrid's pre-season games this summer.

