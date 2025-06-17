Real Madrid dealt blow ahead of Club World Cup opening clash as key player misses training: Reports

Kylian Mbappe was absent from training due to a fever ahead of Real Madrid's FIFA Club World Cup opening game against Al-Hilal, reports MadridXtra. The two clubs lock horns at the Hard Rock stadium on Wednesday, June 18.
The French superstar arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer as a free agent after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expired. The 26-year-old enjoyed a tremendous debut campaign with the LaLiga giants, registering 43 goals from 56 games.
Mbappe helped Los Blancos lift the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup, but missed out on the league and the Champions League. Nevertheless, the Frenchman has already established himself as the main man at Real Madrid, and his absence could be a big blow for the club.
Interestingly, Los Blancos do not have another senior striker in the squad to take the Pichichi Trophy winner's place in the team. Enrick is currently out with an injury, so Xabi Alonso could be forced to field Rodrygo as the No. 9 unless Mbappe recovers.
The LaLiga giants are coming off a disappointing campaign, and the FIFA Club World Cup represents an opportunity to salvage some pride. Real Madrid have already strengthened their squad this summer by roping in Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Alonso has taken over from Carlo Ancelotti.
The Spanish manager secured a historic domestic double with Bayer Leverkusen in the 2023/24 campaign. Los Blancos are now hoping that he can weave his magic at the Santiago Bernabeu as well.
Have Real Madrid turned down Viktor Gyokeres this summer?
Real Madrid have turned down a move for Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to journalist Mario Cortegana. The Swedish forward enjoyed a stunning 2024/25 campaign with Sporting, scoring 54 goals and setting up 13 others from 52 games across competitions.
Gyokeres is expected to take the next step in his career this summer, and is apparently wanted by multiple clubs across the continent. Los Blancos were apparently afforded the opportunity to secure his signature, but decided against a move.
The LaLiga giants are in the market for a new No. 9 this summer, but are looking for a different profile. Real Madrid want a backup for Kylian Mbappe, who is the preferred choice for the position in the team. Los Blancos admire Gyokeres, but are looking for someone who will be cheap and willing to come off the bench to make an impact.