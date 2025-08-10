Real Madrid dealt blow as star man picks up injury ahead of new Laliga season: Reports

Real Madrid have suffered a blow ahead of the new league season as midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is reportedly set for a spell on the sidelines. Los Blancos as re gearing up to commence their 2025-26 League campaign against Osasuna on Tuesday August 19th after a brief pre-season camping. Journalist Mario Cortegana has reported that Camavinga picked up an ankle injury in training and will not feature in his side's friendly against WSG Tirol on Tuesday August 12th. The France international has missed multiple training sessions since picking up the ankle problem, and the extent of the injury remains unclear.Former Rennes sensation Camavinga has endured an injury-hit couple of years at the Santiago Bernabeu, with injuries limiting his impact at the club. He played 35 times for Real Madrid last season but missed out on a chunk of the season through different injuries.Eduardo Camavinga suffered a knee ligament injury in training ahead of the UEFA Super Cup last summer، causing him to miss the first two months of the 2024-25 season. He also missed the final weeks of the season as well as this summer's FIFA Club World Cup with an abductor injury, rendering him unavailable to new boss Xabi Alonso.While the timeframe for Camavinga's return remains unclear, an ankle injury of this nature typically takes weeks to heal fully. The 22-year-old will hope for a swift return to fitness as he faces a race against time to be fit for the commencement of the new season.Real Madrid overcome Leganes in behind-closed-doors friendlyReal Madrid defeated neighbours Leganes in an impressive showing behind closed doors to consolidate their pre-season preparations. Los Blancos ran out 4-1 winners in the friendly at their Valdebebas training center, coming from behind to secure the win.Eder Militao, Brahim Diaz, Dean Huijsen, and academy star Thiago Pitarch scored the goals for Real Madrid in the encounter. David Alaba also returned to action for Los Blancos in the game, having missed out on the Club World Cup squad through injury. Alvaro Carreras made his unofficial debut for the club after his €50 million switch from Benfica, starting at left-back. Alonso shared minutes to the available players, with the injured trio of Jude Bellingham, Endrick, and Ferland Mendy the major absentees for Los Blancos. Their attention will now turn to their only official friendly, against Austrian side WSG Tirol in Austria, ahead of the commencement of their league campaign.