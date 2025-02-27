Real Madrid dealt blow as star man set to be absent for 2 months after picking up injury in Sociedad win: Reports

Real Madrid have been dealt a blow as star midfielder Dani Ceballos could be absent for two months after picking up an injury. The 28-year-old started their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena yesterday (February 26). However, he could not complete the whole game, as he struggled off the pitch in injury time.

After the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti provided a quick update about Ceballos, explaining that he would have to undergo tests (via Sports Illustrated):

"He had a muscle issue at the end of the game. He'll undergo tests tomorrow... Bellingham is playing really well and we'll have to replace an important player in Ceballos, but we'll manage."

The club have now provided an official statement on Dani Ceballos:

"Following tests carried out today on Dani Ceballos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semimembranosus muscle affecting the tendon in his left hamstring. His recovery will be assessed."

According to reports from journalist Arancha Rodriguez, Ceballos will be out for two months. This will see the 28-year-old Spanish midfielder miss out on upcoming games, including Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clashes against Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos will face Barcelona in La Liga on May 11, and Ceballos will hope to be available by then.

Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos shares update on social media after injury

After learning about his injury, Dani Ceballos has taken to social media platform Instagram to share an update with his fans. The Real Madrid midfielder posted a picture of himself walking off the pitch with members of the club's medical staff, with the caption:

"Very sad for not being able to help my team at such an important stage of the season. And very sad for having to stop when I felt I was at my best moment…

"But that's football; it's not always easy, and even less so fair. So now it's time to face it with strength, with the desire to fight, and with the certainty that I will come back even stronger."

The midfielder concluded:

"This is not over. I've overcome worse. Thank you for all the love… See you soon, sooner than you think. HALA MADRID!"

Dani Ceballos has been a fairly consistent player in Madrid this season, racking up 30 appearances and creating two assists across all competitions.

