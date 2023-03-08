Real Madrid dealt injury blow as star man unlikely to feature against Espanyol in La Liga - Reports

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is reportedly a doubt for his side's clash with Espanyol on Saturday (March 11). The French forward has dealt with injury issues throughout the campaign.

According to Spanish journalist Melchor Ruiz, Los Blancos will see how Benzema's current problems evolve before the Espanyol game, but he is doubtful. The Frenchman has missed 12 games due to injury this season.

Benzema has scored 18 goals and provided five assists in 27 games across competitions when available. Real Madrid are feeling his absence as they sit nine points off league leaders Barcelona in second. They need to start putting pressure on the Blaugrana with just 14 games left to play.

The French forward did feature in his side's 0-0 draw with Real Betis last time out (Sunday, March 5). He has struggled to recapture last season's form of 44 goals in 46 games due to his injury woes.

Meanwhile, the same source has ruled David Alaba and Ferland Mendy out of the Espanyol encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu. The former has been sidelined with a recurring hamstring injury. The Austrian last featured for Madrid in a 2-0 win over Osasuna on February 18. Mendy has been nursing a muscular injury and has not played since mid-January.

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard wants to stay until his contract expires in 2024

Eden Hazard wants to stay at the Bernabeu.

Hazard has been regularly linked with a departure from Real Madrid amid his struggles to break into Carlo Ancelotti's side. The Belgian forward has made just seven appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

He arrived at the Bernabeu from Chelsea in 2019 for £103 million and was renowned as one of Europe's finest attackers. However, he has not lived up to expectations due to constant injury setbacks.

Despite this, The Athletic's Mario Cortegana has reported that Hazard, 32, wants to stay with Madrid until his contract expires in 2024. He is Los Blancos' highest earner, sitting on wages of £384,000 a week. Cortegana claims that Hazard doesn't want to give up his current contract.

This is despite the Belgian claiming that it is up to the club to make a decision over his future. He has been linked with a move to the MLS and is said to be open to heading to the United States. However, that may now have to occur next year, with Hazard intent on seeing out the remainder of his contract.

