Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard linked with summer transfer as potential destination emerges - Reports 

Eden Hazard is reportedly open to a move to MLS if Real Madrid ask him to leave this summer. The Belgian has not been playing regularly and is entering the final 12 months of his contract.

As per L'Equipe, Hazard's time at Santiago Bernabeu is coming to an end. The 'dream move' turned into a nightmare for the Chelsea legend, as he has been plagued by injuries, and Vinicius Jr has kept him out of the first team.

The former Lille star was linked with a return to the Premier League in the January window, with reports suggesting interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United. However, Hazard did not move, as he wanted to remain in Madrid for the rest of the season.

He has admitted that he will leave the club if Los Blancos tell him it's time. He was quoted by GOAL saying:

"In January, it is impossible (leaving the club), because I have family, and I like the city. But in summer, it is possible that I go. I have one more year on my contract, and it's the club's decision. If the club tells me 'Eden, thanks for four years, but you have to go', I have to accept it because it's normal. But I would like to play more, show more that I can play, that I am a good player."

Eden Hazard left Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2019

Eden Hazard helped Chelsea win the UEFA Europa League in his last game for the club before leaving for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019. He said that the Spanish side were the club of his dreams and that it was the only reason for his decision to leave the Blues.

Taking to Facebook, Hazard wrote:

"To my Chelsea friends and family, you now know that I will be joining Real Madrid. It's no secret that it was my dream to play for them since I was a young boy just scoring my first goal. I have tried my very best not to distract myself or the team through this difficult period of speculation and media attention, especially the last six months."

He added:

"Now the clubs have reached an agreement I hope you understand I had to pursue my next chapter, just as each and every one of you should when you have the chance to pursue your dreams. Leaving Chelsea is the biggest and toughest decision in my career to date."

Hazard has played just 73 games for Real Madrid in the last four years, scoring seven times and assisting on 11 occasions.

Poll : 0 votes