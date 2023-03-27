Real Madrid dealt massive injury blow as key player could miss UCL showdown against Chelsea due to adductor injury - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly worried that Thibaut Courtois could miss both their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal legs against Chelsea due to an adductor injury.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT (via the Daily Mail), Real Madrid are not optimistic about their first-choice goalkeeper’s adductor injury, which he suffered while on international duty with Belgium.

Los Blancos are fearful that the injury could keep him out for three to four weeks, meaning he will miss both quarterfinal legs against the Blues. The first leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 12, with the return leg at Stamford Bridge six days later. Additionally, Real Madrid play Barcelona away in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on Wednesday (April 5), where they trail 1-0 from the first leg.

Courtois, who has suffered his third injury this season, picked up a knock in Belgium’s 3-0 win over Sweden on Friday (March 24). Courtois completed the game but returned to Madrid two days later after failing to brush off the adductor issue.

The former Chelsea man is set to undergo more extensive tests on Monday (March 27, which should shed light on the extent of his injury. In his absence, Andriy Lunin is expected to deputise.

Real Madrid legend Marcelo hails Lionel Messi as toughest opponent he has faced

Real Madrid legend Marcelo came across many exceptional players while serving as the left-back for the All-Whites. However, when asked to name the toughest player he has ever faced, Marcelo unhesitantly picked Barcelona icon Lionel Messi.

Speaking to The Athletic, Marcelo said:

“Messi is incredible, the toughest opponent I’ve ever faced. We all know the quality he has even now, aged 35, and before it was the same. El Clasico has always been one of the best games to watch and play. I was lucky enough to have featured in one of the best eras of Clasicos.”

Marcelo, who spent 15 years at the Santiago Bernabeu, faced Messi 30 times as a Madrid player. He won on nine occasions, lost 14 times, and saw the spoils shared seven times.

