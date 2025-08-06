Real Madrid dealt transfer blow as rival European club set big fee demand for sale of 25-year-old star: Reports

Xabi Alonso has suffered a setback as PSG have quoted €130 million for Real Madrid to sign Vitinha. The Spanish giants are looking to bolster their midfield and saw the Portuguese star as the perfect fit.
According to a report in Foot01, Alonso made Vitinha his top target at Real Madrid after Manchester City blocked a move for Rodri. The Spaniard is keen on getting a proper replacement for Luka Modric after the Croatian joined AC Milan on a free transfer.
The new Real Madrid manager wanted a player who could dictate the game and also put balls in behind the defenses for his attackers to score. Vitinha was seen as the ideal player, but PSG have no plans to sell for cheap.
The Ligue 1 side signed Vitinha for €41.5 million in 2022, and he has established himself at the club. He played a key role as they completed the treble in Europe last season, winning the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France before helping the club clinch their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.
They want a fee more than what Real Madrid paid to sell Jude Bellingham, to start any talks over the transfer. Los Blancos have not shown any intention to pay the asking price and are evaluating their other options.
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez were also linked with the Spanish giants this summer. However, both Premier League clubs are also determined to keep their star players and are unlikely to open talks.
Real Madrid target Vitinha backed for Ballon d'Or
Roberto Martinez spoke about the Ballon d'Or earlier this summer and backed Vitinha for the award. The Portugal manager claimed that the Real Madrid target was the best this season, as he was key for all PSG trophies and said (via GOAL):
"One thing is what Vitinha is doing this season. For me, without a doubt. He is a player who was essential for PSG to win everything they have won. I think that due to Vitinha's style and effectiveness, he deserves to be awarded the Ballon d'Or."
Jose Mourinho also backed Vitinha and Nuno Mendes, and said (via SPORTbible):
"Football, as much as we all want to make players special people, coaches special people, for me, it remains about the team. And for me, any individual trophy must always have a direct connection to titles. I love them both; I can't tell the difference. The only thing I'd say is that there's still a small group of good midfielders there, and now full-backs like that. I'd like one of them to win, obviously, but then Jorge Mendes will get mad at me because he only thinks Yamal, his player, should win."
Real Madrid boycotted the Ballon d'Or gala last year after finding out Vinicius Jr was not winning the award.