Real Madrid decide to let 29-year-old star leave in the summer - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly decided that Mariano Diaz will leave the club in the summer. The Dominican forward has become a forgotten man at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Diaz has featured just eight times across competitions and hasn't started in any of those games. According to Marca, Los Blancos have made a decision over his future and he will be leaving in next summer's transfer window. He will therefore become a free agent as his contract expires at the end of the season.

All while on the bench... Mariano Díaz's trophy list:La LigaChampions LeagueUEFA Super CupSpanish Super CupClub World CupAll while on the bench... 🇩🇴 Mariano Díaz's trophy list:🏆🏆🏆 La Liga🏆🏆 Champions League🏆🏆 UEFA Super Cup🏆🏆 Spanish Super Cup🏆🏆 Club World CupAll while on the bench... https://t.co/EbfBP9MIdT

The striker rejoined Real Madrid from Lyon in 2018 after initially leaving the club for the French side the year before. He impressed during his time with Les Gones, scoring 21 goals in 48 games. Hence, Les Merengues decided to pay €21.5 million to lure him back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Diaz has failed to replicate that form while back at Real Madrid. He has scored 12 goals in 81 games and hasn't been in Carlo Ancelotti's first team picture.

The question now is over which side will look to take advantage of Diaz becoming a free agent. Reports claim that Serie A trio Lazio, Atalanta, and Torino are all interested in the Dominican.

Real Madrid's Eder Militao worried about Liverpool duo conjuring up remarkable turnaround in the Champions League

Eder Militao wary of Liverpool duo.

Real Madrid are in pole position to progress to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. They secured a brilliant 5-2 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their last 16 clash at Anfield.

The Merseysiders enjoyed the best result of their season after that alarming defeat. They thrashed arch-rivals Manchester United 7-0 last Sunday (March 5). Mohamed Salah scored a brace and Firmino scored late as Jurgen Klopp's side romped to victory.

Militao dubbed their 5-2 win over the Reds as one of the best results in his sporting life. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"The night in Liverpool was one of the most historic in my sporting life - to win 5-2 there and score is a unique moment for any footballer."

However, the defender has admitted that he is worried about Salah and Firmino potentially helping Liverpool turn things around at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (March 15):

"But Liverpool have a super squad and now we do not want to be surprised at home. Mo Salah has come into a good moment in attack.

He continued:

"He is always dangerous and against us he is hyper-motivated, and also Roberto Firmino is scoring goals again. So until the end of this match, nothing has been decided."

Liverpool are renowned as comeback kings in the Champions League. You needn't look further than their heroics in the 2018-19 semifinals against Barcelona. They were 3-0 down to the Blaugrana from the first-leg. However, Klopp's men turned things around with a dramatic 4-0 win at Anfield.

