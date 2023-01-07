Real Madrid decide maximum fee they are ready to pay for Liverpool target Jude Bellingham - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly made a decision on the maximum amount they are ready to splash to lure Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to the Santiago Bernabeu. As per Spanish outlet Marca (via Transfer News Live on Twitter), Real Madrid are unwilling to spend a fortune to secure Bellingham's services.

Los Blancos are said to have decided that they won't pay beyond €110 million to sign the highly talented midfielder. That figure falls €40 million short of Borussia Dortmund's asking price for the player. The Bundesliga giants reportedly expect to pocket a whopping €150 million for parting ways with one of their prized assets.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid do not intend to spend a fortune on Jude Bellingham and will not go above €110M!



Dortmund want at least €150M for the English midfielder.



(Source: Real Madrid do not intend to spend a fortune on Jude Bellingham and will not go above €110M!Dortmund want at least €150M for the English midfielder.(Source: @marca 🚨 Real Madrid do not intend to spend a fortune on Jude Bellingham and will not go above €110M! ❌ Dortmund want at least €150M for the English midfielder. (Source: @marca) https://t.co/99VQZRr5Qv

The midfielder's current contract with Borussia Dortmund expires in June 2025, which means the Bundesliga outfit won't be under any pressure to sanction his sale.

Jude Bellingham has been one of the top young midfielders in Europe over the last couple of years. The youngster joined Dortmund from Championship side Birmingham in a deal worth €25 million in the summer of 2020. He made 44 appearances for the Bundesliga side in all competitions last season, recording six goals and 14 assists to his name.

So far this term, the Englishman has represented Dortmund in 22 matches across all fronts, contributing nine goals and three assists.

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude Back and ready to give everything to achieve our goals.🖤 Back and ready to give everything to achieve our goals.🖤💛 https://t.co/36eO6L4lCT

Bellingham also represented England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he played five games and bagged one goal and one assist.

Former Premier League star urges Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid over Liverpool

Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the midfielder.

Former West Ham United midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker had some words of advice for Bellingham amid speculation surrounding his future. The ex-Hammers star recently explained why the Englishman should snub Liverpool in favor of a move to Madrid. He said:

"If you were Jude Bellingham, would you go to Liverpool right now with what you currently see? You look at the other suitors – if I was Bellingham, I would go to Real Madrid."

Reo-Coker added:

"I would look at what Real Madrid are doing, what they are building, what they’ve got there, the young talent, and what can be achieved, and I would go there. I would not go to Liverpool."

Poll : 0 votes