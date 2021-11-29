Real Madrid decide price for Eden Hazard amid continued links with Chelsea - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly set a price tag for Eden Hazard, who has been constantly linked with a return to Chelsea in recent times.

According to reports from El Nacional (via Mirror), Los Blancos will be willing to open negotiations for Hazard if an offer of around £34 million arrives. Chelsea have recently displayed interest in bringing the Belgian back to the club and Real Madrid's reported demands could easily be met by the Blues.

However, Chelsea are aware that the current version of Eden Hazard is nowhere near the one they sold to Real Madrid back in 2019. Hazard has struggled with injuries since his dream move to the Spanish capital two years ago and has made just 54 appearances for Los Blancos so far.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Chelsea transfer gossip: Federico Chiesa bid 'approved' as Eden Hazard return price learned Chelsea transfer gossip: Federico Chiesa bid 'approved' as Eden Hazard return price learnedmirror.co.uk/sport/football…

He has averaged around 53 minutes per appearance while managing five goals and nine assists. The numbers clearly point to the fact that Real Madrid haven't really benefitted from shelling out more than £100 million for Hazard.

Additionally, the club seem open to selling a forward who has almost three years left on his contract for a ridiculously low price. This also indicates that Real Madrid want to cut their losses on the Hazard deal.

Alternately, Hazard's exit has paved the way for Chelsea to create a squad brimming with young talent. The Blues used the money from Hazard's transfer to sign the likes of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Chelsea has also promoted a host of young attackers from the academy. These players may not have received much playing time if not for Hazard's departure to Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard enjoyed a stellar career at Chelsea before his Real Madrid nightmare

While Eden Hazard's current struggles with form and injury have made him a meme of sorts on social media, there's no denying the Belgian's talent. Hazard was one of the greatest talents to emerge out of the French league during his stint with LOSC Lille.

In 194 appearances for Lille between 2008 and 2012, the winger scored 50 goals and recorded 53 assists while winning the French Cup and a Ligue 1 title. Hazard then moved to Chelsea, where he spent seven years.

In that time, the Belgian registered 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances across all competitions. Hazard picked up more silverware while with the Blues, including two Premier Leagues, an FA Cup, an English League Cup and two UEFA Europa Leagues.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

At Real Madrid, Eden Hazard has already picked up a Spanish Super Cup as well as a La Liga title. However, his contributions to both successes have been negligible.

Edited by Diptanil Roy