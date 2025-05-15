Real Madrid have decided to sign new midfielder in the summer, identify 3 potential targets ahead of summer window: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly decided to sign a new midfielder in the summer, with Xabi Alonso believed to be looking to strengthen the area. Los Blancos have set their sights on three midfielders, as per reports from Melchor Ruiz of COPE (via Madrid Universal).
As per the aforementioned report, Real Madrid have added Angelo Stiller, Exequiel Palacios and Tijjani Reijnders to their shortlist. While Los Blancos have a strong and deep midfield, Luka Modric could leave in the summer, and Eduardo Camavinga has not been at his best this season.
Exequiel Palacios is reportedly the top target of the Spanish capital club due to his close association with Xabi Alonso, who is expected to be the club's next manager. Palacios has been a regular under the Spaniard at Bayer Leverkusen and could follow the manager to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Angelo Stiller has also made a name for himself in the Bundesliga with VfB Stuttgart, attracting interest from elsewhere. However, the Germany international signed a new contract until 2028, which could pose a major issue.
Tijjani Reijnders is the final name on Real Madrid's wishlist following the Dutchman's two exceptional seasons for AC Milan. However, the 26-year-old is also wanted by Manchester City and is reportedly close to agreeing a move to the Etihad.
Real Madrid to make a move for Liverpool target if they fail to land priority target: Reports
Real Madrid are reportedly set to turn their attention towards Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez if they fail to land Alvaro Carreras. As reported by Spanish outlet Marca, the Spanish giants could enter the race for Kerkez, who is also wanted by Liverpool.
Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras is reportedly the number one target for Los Blancos at left-back. They are understood to be looking to sign the 22-year-old at a cut-price deal.
Carreras was on the books of the Spanish capital club before moving to Manchester United in 2020. While he joined Benfica in 2024, Real Madrid are reportedly trying to convince Manchester United to trigger his buy-back clause and sign him on a bargain from the Red Devils.
Meanwhile, Kerkez has established himself as one of the most exciting young full-backs in Europe with Bournemouth. The Hungary international has been heavily linked with Liverpool, who are looking for a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.