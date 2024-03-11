Real Madrid declare war against PSG and are set to make a move for the Ligue 1 side's top target - Reports

Real Madrid have made Leny Yoro their target, directly going to war with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who have made the 18-year-old defender their top target. They might not play in the same domestic league, but the rivalry between both sides has intensified in light of the recent drama surrounding Kylian Mbappe.

Leny Yoro is a France youth international who has already established himself as a first-choice defender for Lille. The teenager is developing into a formidable defensive player, and both Madrid and PSG believe he can solidify their defenses in the future.

The Parisians are confident in their ability to outbid Real Madrid financially, but Los Blancos are prepared to take a more calculated approach. They suggest forgoing a transfer fee entirely in favor of paying Yoro personally. However, this means not being able to sign him until his contract with Lille expires in 2025.

According to Marca (via Football Transfers), the Spanish giants have gone so far as to stipulate that Yoro cannot speak with PSG in the meantime. It is also believed that Lille see Real Madrid as the first option for Yoro's future destination. The youngster himself, who has played 32 games for his French club this season, wants to join the Spanish powerhouse.

Fabio Capello disagrees with PSG manager Luis Enrique over Kylian Mbappe benching amid Real Madrid interest

Fabio Capello has disagreed with Luis Enrique's treatment of Kylian Mbappe due to the superstar's circumstances at PSG. With Mbappe about to go to Real Madrid on a free transfer, Luis Enrique has begun to exclude the forward from Ligue 1 matches.

Capello has disputed this, revealing how he defied his former club Real Madrid when they advised him not to play David Beckham. Speaking on Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia), he said:

“I disagree with Luis Enrique. I would always use Mbappe, because even at the 95th minute he can invent something, and I always want those players in my team. I did it with Beckham, the club told me don’t play him, but after 10 days of training I said no, I’ll play him. If I win, I can stay, if I don’t, then you can get rid of me. I won and they got rid of me anyway!”

It is uncertain if Enrique will adhere to Capello's advice. So far, Mbappe has played every single game in the UEFA Champions League. However, since he was left on the bench against Lille on February 10, he has not played a complete 90 minutes in Ligue 1.