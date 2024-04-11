Real Madrid deemed favorites to sign teenage defender from Ligue 1 club - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly emerged as the favorites to land coveted French sensation Leny Yoro. As reported by Mario Cortegana of The Athletic via Madrid Universal, Los Blancos are in the driver's seat to land the Lille defender in the summer.

Yoro is regarded as one of the finest young prospects in the world football at the moment following his breakthrough in Lille senior team. At just 18 years of age, he has already made 53 senior appearances for his boyhood club and has caught the attention of European elites.

Real Madrid are one of the many top sides in Europe that have reportedly expressed their interest in the French teenage prodigy. The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also among the admirers of the 18-year-old.

However, as per the aforementioned report, the youngster has already communicated with Lille regarding his wish to join Real Madrid, the club he grew up supporting. However, Lille are reportedly desperate to tie Yoro down with a new deal beyond his current contract which expires in June 2025.

Real Madrid are understood to be happy to loan the defender back to Lille for another season to convince the Ligue 1 side. A €60 million offer should reportedly be enough to land the France youth international although there are contrary reports regarding a €100 million asking price.

Los Blancos, however, cannot afford to go all out for Yoro as they are also chasing two other players as well. They are also chasing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe on a free and Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.

Liverpool legend picks Real Madrid superstar ahead of Manchester City midfielder

Liverpool icon Steve Nicol has claimed that he would pick Jude Bellingham ahead of his England teammate Phil Foden. The former Scotland international insisted that while both are exceptional footballers, he rates Bellingham more than Manchester City star Phil Foden because of his versatility. Nicol said:

“They’re different players. If I’m picking the team tomorrow, as good as Foden’s been recently, I would probably still pick Bellingham first. I can ask this guy to play anywhere pretty much. For that reason, is why I would pick Bellingham.”

Jude Bellingham has been sensational for Real Madrid following his reported €103 million switch from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The midfielder has scored 20 goals and produced 10 assists in 33 games across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Phil Foden has been arguably the best player for Manchester City this season. The 23-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 45 appearances in the ongoing campaign.

