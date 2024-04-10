“I can ask this guy to play anywhere” - Steve Nicol makes bold choice as he picks between Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham on current form

Liverpool icon Steve Nicol has picked Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham ahead of Manchester City's Phil Foden. The two English superstars clashed in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, April 9, a game that finished in a pulsating 3-3 draw.

Real Madrid looked determined to get revenge on Manchester City following their loss to the Cityzens in the semi-finals last season. However, Pep Guardiola's side gave a strong fight to Los Blancos, resulting in one of the most thrilling games of the season.

Bernardo Silva (2'), Phil Foden (66') and Josko Gvardiol (71') scored for the Cityzens while Rodrygo (14') and Federico Valverde (79') scored for the Spanish giants following a Ruben Dias' own goal in the 12th minute.

While analyzing the game, Steve Nicol was asked to pick between Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, two of English football's crown jewels and the pundit picked the latter.

The former Scotland international claimed that while both are excellent players, he rates Jude Bellingham more because of his versatility. Nicol told ESPN:

“They’re different players. If I’m picking the team tomorrow, as good as Foden’s been recently, I would probably still pick Bellingham first. I can ask this guy to play anywhere pretty much. For that reason, is why I would pick Bellingham.”

Jude Bellingham has been exceptional for Real Madrid this season following his reported €103 million switch from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The midfielder has scored 20 goals and produced 10 assists in 33 games across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Phil Foden has been an important player for Manchester City this season. The 23-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 45 appearances in the ongoing campaign.

Rio Ferdinand advises Gareth Southgate to use Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham together in midfield

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has urged Gareth Southgate to use Phil Foden in a central position rather than on the wings. Foden has mostly been used on the flanks by Southgate and was played on the right flank in England's 1-0 loss against Brazil last month.

Ferdinand insists that Foden is most effective when played through the middle and has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season in that role. He explained:

"Gareth Southgate said once that he isn’t playing central for his club so he can’t pick him. But he’s played central for his club this season and been arguably one of the best players in the league. Foden, in the central areas, for the best team in Europe, this season, has been playing centrally and been the guy they’ve looked to for inspirational moments to get them results and unlock things."

The Manchester United icon claimed that the Manchester City star should be used in midfield alongside Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. He said:

"If he was playing centrally for England, that would be the strongest part of that team. Him playing alongside someone like Bellingham, they would find a way to make that work – them and Declan Rice.

Gareth Southgate could be spoilt for choice ahead of the Euros given the number of options available to him in most positions. Foden and Bellingham are both however guaranteed to be named in the squad and should ideally be in the starting XI as well.

Poll : Should Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham be played together in midfield for England? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion