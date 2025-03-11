Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger considering big-money transfer to leave Santiago Bernabeu: Reports

Real Madrid center-back Antonio Rudiger is reportedly considering a move to Saudi Arabia this summer. The German has become one of Carlo Ancelotti's most trusted options in the backline since arriving from Chelsea for free in the summer of 2022.

Upon arrival, Antonio Rudiger did not immediately become a starter during his first season at Real Madrid. However, frequent injuries to David Alaba and Eder Militao led Ancelotti to count on him. He has made 141 appearances for Los Blancos across competitions. Moreover, this season, he maintained 14 clean sheets in 39 appearances for the Spanish giants across tournaments. However, despite his importance at the club, Rudiger may reportedly be on his way out this summer.

According to SPORT, Antonio Rudiger is considering a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League. The German is satisfied with his role at Real Madrid but believes his game time might decrease next season. The Spanish giants are set to sign a new center-back, while Alaba and Militao will return from their injuries, making Rudiger's importance doubtful.

At the age of 32, Rudiger is aware that he is heading towards the end of his career. At this stage, the defender wants to be a part of a side where he can be a guaranteed and regular starter. However, the same cannot be promised at Real Madrid, per the aforementioned report.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Pro League is reportedly offering a major hike in Rudiger's salary. The German's reasons for a change appear to be sporting ones, but the lucrative deal could further lure him away from the Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid in pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain's rising star Joao Neves: Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Joao Neves this summer. Los Blancos see Neves as an ideal replacement for Eduardo Camavinga, who has been linked to a move away from the Spanish giants.

Neves has been exceptional for PSG this season, recording four goals and nine assists in 36 appearances across competitions. The 20-year-old could be a great addition to Ancelotti's side, which require major reinforcements in the midfield.

However, Los Blancos are not expected to be without competition for Neves's signing. Manchester City are also interested in securing the Portuguese youngster's services to reinforce their midfield. Meanwhile, PSG are not keen on letting Joao Neves leave so easily just a year after signing him.

The French giants, however, are reportedly interested in signing Eduardo Camavinga, per the aforementioned report. A swap deal featuring Neves and Camavinga could work well for both sides.

