Real Madrid defender set to sign new contract until 2024 - Reports 

Real Madrid centre-back Nacho Fernandez is reportedly on the verge of signing a new one-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spaniard's deal expires at the end of the month, but according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid expect to seal his new contract in the coming days.

Nacho did not have a key first-team role in the first half of the season, which was a major disappointment for him, telling Partidazo Cope (h/t Fabrizio Romano) in February:

"Real told me that if I want, I can renew. I haven't decided what I'm going to do yet. I felt very bad at the beginning of the season. I will make a personal decision on my future. It’s about my family too."

It seems that the 33-year-old has decided to continue his career with Los Blancos - where he has been for the entirety of his senior career. He started just once in his team's first 16 La Liga games this season, though.

That number went up to 17 in the final 22 games of the campaign, largely due to the club's lack of options in the full-back area. Apart from Nacho, Carlo Ancelotti has David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao as his first-team options at centre-back.

Real Madrid make Fran Garcia their first signing this summer

According to their website, Real Madrid have confirmed Fran Garcia as their first signing this summer.

The Spaniard has been signed on a three-year deal from Rayo Vallecano. He joined Real Madrid's youth academy in 2015 but left to join Vallecano on a loan spell for the 2020-21 season.

Garcia went on to permanently join Los Franjirrojos for €2 million before the start of the following campaign. He has now re-signed with Madrid, who have paid €5 million to acquire the remaining half of the his player rights.

The 23-year-old had an impressive season, scoring twice and providing three assists in 38 La Liga games. He could transition into a first-team starter under Carlo Ancelotti in the upcoming campaign.

Madrid have a dearth of options at left-back, where Nacho and Eduardo Camavinga have played for a big chunk of the season. Ferland Mendy, meanwhile, has been linked with a summer exit.

