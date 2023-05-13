Real Madrid demand €45 million after PSG launch €30 million bid - Reports

The whispers surrounding Ferland Mendy's potential departure from Real Madrid have grown into a crescendo, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) may be his destination.

According to El Nacional, Madrid president Florentino Perez appears to have had enough of Mendy's recurring injuries and inconsistent displays. However, he doesn't plan on selling the player for less than €45 million.

Mendy has slipped in the pecking order, losing his starting spot. Eduardo Camavinga, a surprising fit at left-back, has been nothing short of sensational, despite it not being his preferred position. To add to Mendy's woes, even David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez seem to be higher up in Carlo Ancelotti's preferences for the position.

Mendy's lackluster performance hasn't done him any favors in retaining a spot in the lineup, making him one of the prime candidates for a summer exit. Real Madrid's management has already moved to secure a successor, with Fran Garcia expected to return from Rayo Vallecano. They also have their sights set on Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich.

This leaves the French left-back in a precarious position, potentially needing to plan his exit. Florentino Perez, however, hopes to recoup close to the €50 million they shelled out for Mendy in 2019.

Due to his inconsistent performances and injuries, finding a willing buyer for Mendy may have been a tough task. However, PSG have expressed interest in the 27-year-old defender.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes that Mendy could add much-needed depth to their defense and is preparing a €30 million bid. But Perez deems this offer insufficient, setting the bar at a non-negotiable €45 million.

If the move goes through, it would mark a homecoming of sorts for Mendy, who spent his formative years in PSG's youth ranks.

Real Madrid prepare massive bid for PSG's Kylian Mbappe, with Dortmund's Jude Bellingham in tow

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly at the center of Real Madrid's audacious transfer ambitions as the Spanish giants are believed to be plotting a world-record bid for the 24-year-old. Coupled with their interest in young sensation Jude Bellingham, club president Florentino Perez is said to be preparing for a blockbuster summer.

Real Madrid's interest in the French international is hardly a secret. They tabled an offer of £154 million in 2021 in a daring bid to lure the Ligue 1 star away from the French capital. Mbappe's name has been synonymous with Madrid's transfer rumors for several windows now.

And the latest reports from The Telegraph (via Daily Mail) suggest that Los Blancos are confident they can persuade him to switch allegiances. The Spanish heavyweights are reportedly looking to exploit the 'uncertainty' that currently engulfs PSG, thereby making a compelling case for Mbappe to seek a new challenge.

