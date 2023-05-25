Real Madrid desperate to offload forgotten attacker who cost them €30 million: Reports 

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are desperate to sell attacking midfielder Reinier Jesus. The 21-year-old has failed to impress on loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Gironia and it is highly unlikely he will have a future with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid signed Reinier Jesus from Flamengo back in January 2020 for €30 million. He was assigned to Real Madrid Castilla (reserves team) for the rest of the season where the young prospect netted two goals in three appearances.

Over the summer of 2020, Reinier was loaned to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for two seasons to increase his minutes in a competitive environment. He only made 39 appearances, scoring just one goal and providing one assist.

He subsequently returned to Los Blancos in the summer of 2022. The 21-year-old was then loaned to La Liga side Girona on a season-long deal. Reinier failed to impress there as well, having just played 536 minutes this season, scoring just one goal in 16 appearances.

As per Fichajes, Reinier Jesus is expected to return to Real Madrid by the first week of July. He has failed to justify his €30 million price tag so far and reportedly will not have a future with the club. It is unclear which club he will join next but he is already being touted as one of the worst signings in Los Blancos' recent history.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo gives verdict on game after scoring winner against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo gave his verdict on his team's performance after scoring the winner in a 2-1 win against 11th-placed Rayo Vallecano yesterday (May 24).

Carlo Ancelotti's side had already conceded the La Liga to title to Barcelona and were playing to end the season on a high note at the Santiago Bernabeu. Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid the lead in the 31st minute. The home side dominated possession (62%), however, it was Rayo Vallecano who looked the more threatening side with six shots on target compared to the former's three.

Rayo Vallecano were rewarded, equalizing in the 84th minute via a Raul de Tomas goal. However, Rodrygo scored the winner five minutes later to secure all three points for the FIFA Club World Cup champions.

The 22-year-old gave his thoughts on his team's performance after the win. He said (via Madrid Universal):

“It’s special to get on the scoresheet again, I have to keep it up. We were expecting a difficult game. We were up against a very good team but we played well. We struggled at times, but in the end, I’m so happy to get my goal, we’re all pleased.”

Rodrygo has had a decent season so far on the right-wing. He has scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists in 54 appearances. He will next be in action against Sevilla away on May 27.

