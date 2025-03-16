Real Madrid had doubts about star before signing him, questioned his ability to dominate games like Cristiano Ronaldo did: Reports

Real Madrid were initially worried that Kylian Mbappe wouldn't have an impact akin to Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to journalist Rodra P. The French superstar arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Mbappe joined Los Blancos with a fiery reputation, having lit up Ligue 1 as well as international football. The LaLiga giants hoped that the 25-year-old would hit the ground running but were initially unimpressed by the player's demeanor.

Real Madrid expected Mbappe to dominate games like Cristiano Ronaldo, but his relaxed attitude surprised the club. While the Portuguese icon thrived on challenges, the Frenchman appeared unaffected regardless of the situation.

As such, Los Blancos were concerned about the player's impact at the club. However, things have changed of late, with Mbappe rising to the occasion and taking games by the scruff of the neck.

The Frenchman was particularly impressive against Villarreal on Saturday. Real Madrid fell behind early in the game, but Kylian Mbappe scored a brace to help his team secure all three points.

He now has 30 goals and four assists from 43 games across competitions this season. From defending his teammates to challenging referees, from contributing without the ball to displaying leadership, the Frenchman has risen to the occasion of late. As such, there will be no doubts that Mbappe could become as influential as Cristiano Ronaldo for the club.

How many goals did Cristiano Ronaldo score for Real Madrid in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in the summer of 2009. The Portuguese superstar arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu fresh from winning the Ballon d'Or and the Champions League the previous year.

Ronaldo would go on to hit a higher gear with the reigning LaLiga champions, winning two LaLiga titles and four Champions League trophies, among others. He also won four more Ballon d'Or titles with Los Blancos, cementing his place as a club legend.

When Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 to join Juventus, he had amassed 450 goals from 438 games for the club. He is Los Blancos' record goalscorer, despite spending just nine seasons with the club.

The Portuguese superstar conquered Serie A with the Bianconeri, winning the league twice in his three years at Turin. After a brief second coming with Manchester United, the 40-year-old moved to Al-Nassr in 2022, where he currently plies his trade.

