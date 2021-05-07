Real Madrid draw up 3-man shortlist to replace Zinedine Zidane - Reports

Real Madrid are preparing for the worst and have drawn up a list of managers if Zinedine Zidane decides to leave in the summer. Raul, Max Allegri and Joachim Low are reportedly the main targets for the Spanish giants.

As per a report in Goal, Zinedine Zidane is set to leave the club in the summer. Los Blancos are aware of the possible exit and have already lined up ideal replacements for the Frenchman.

ℹ️ Real Madrid's dressing room believes that Zidane will not continue being the club's manager next season. [@MarioCortegana] 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/GZVWivV6y5 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) May 6, 2021

Joachim Low will be free to join a club or national team after his stint with the German team comes to an end this summer. The Germany coach is set to step down after the Euro and will be available.

Massimiliano Allegri is still without a club – 2 years after Juventus sacked him for Maurizio Sarri. The Italian is reportedly a target for the Serie A giants once again, but it depends on whether they manage to qualify for the Champions League next season.

If Zidane leaves this summer, Raúl is the favorite to replace him. @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/TUM4Kh2Sot — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) May 6, 2021

Raul is the current manager of Real Madrid Castilla, and reports suggest he could get promoted this summer.

Chelsea deserved to win, says Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid were knocked out by Chelsea on Wednesday and the Frenchman was not hiding behind any excuses. The Blancos manager was full of praise for his players and Thomas Tuchel after the 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge. He said:

“We played with three at the back and two wing-backs. We’ve played many matches this way. It didn’t work for us and we lacked something. That’s true. But, we tried. That’s football. Every player who played was prepared to play. We fought and our start was good. Them scoring a goal didn’t really change much, but emotionally it can change things. We lacked many things.

“We tried, but Chelsea were better and we have to congratulate them. I also congratulate my players for what we’ve done so far in this season’s Champions League. I’m proud of them. It’s true this was a season of many injuries, but I think we still did good things in this year’s Champions League to come within one match of reaching the final. We now have four league matches left. We have to rest well and then think about Sunday’s match.”

Zinedine Zidane walked away from Real Madrid in 2018 as well but was brought back by Florentino Perez within a year.