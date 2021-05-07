Zinedine Zidane to leave Real Madrid in the summer – Reports

The Real Madrid squad believes Zinedine Zidane will leave the club in the summer. The Frenchman is reportedly unwilling to stay beyond this season and is set to depart once again.

As per a report in Goal, Zinedine Zidane's possible resignation is the hot topic at Real Madrid. The report claims a number of players and even staff at the club are sure the Frenchman will be walking away in the summer.

Zidane: "I'm proud of my players and now we have to think about the league."#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/PrQjbGPYkk — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 6, 2021

Zinedine Zidane has one year left on his contract at Real Madrid. The Frenchman walked away in 2018 as well but was brought back by Florentino Perez a few months later as Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari failed to deliver.

Real Madrid were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League semi-final by Chelsea, but they are still in the La Liga title race. Los Blancos could go top of the table if they win against Sevilla and have Barcelona avoid a defeat against Atletico Madrid.

AS’s Cover | Zidane is thinking about it: Real Madrid want him to continue next season, but it’s up to the coach. pic.twitter.com/aBgTyhGJ0t — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) May 6, 2021

"Zidane got everything wrong for Real Madrid" - Former Los Blancos star Predrag Mijatović

Predrag Mijatović didn't hold back after Real Madrid lost to Chelsea on Wednesday. The former Blanco striker claims Zinedine Zidane got everything wrong in the game, and the Spanish side got what they deserved.

He said:

"Chelsea were really superior in everything: intensity, rhythm, creating chances. We like Zidane and he's done many things, but he got everything wrong. This tie will do a lot of damage to Zidane. So did the previous year, although the league covered some things. Zidane has got a lot of things wrong and that resulted in Madrid's elimination.

"When they started the game and you saw they didn't want to change the picture, with poor Vinicius playing in a position that isn't his, Madrid did practically nothing. The team went out totally confused, without knowing what to do. We'll see what happens in LaLiga. The feelings you get from Madrid offer little to think the season will end well."

Real Madrid face Sevilla this weekend, fully aware that they have a chance to move to the top of the table. With just three games to go after this weekend, a win is vital in the title race.