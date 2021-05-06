Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Blues thrash Blancos to set up all-English final | UEFA Champions League 2020/21

It was a landmark victory for Chelsea as they brushed aside Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in nearly a decade. Thomas Tuchel's men beat the Blancos by a scoreline of 2-0 (3-1 on agg.) at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic being dropped for the game after a superb display in Madrid was a big change ahead of the semi-final, but it was Real Madrid's XI that made the headlines.

Former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard was selected to start the game alongside their returning captain, Sergio Ramos. It was also a homecoming for Thibaut Courtois, who played just over 150 times for Chelsea.

The Blues picked up right where they left off last week with another incredible display as they were in complete control of proceedings.

Real Madrid kept more of the ball in the first 45 minutes as they tried to play their way into the game and past Chelsea's well-organised press. However, it was Chelsea who had almost all of the big chances in the half.

Timo Werner got on the end of a cross from Ben Chilwell to give his side the lead, but the goal was chalked off as he was marginally offside.

It was of little consequence, however, as Chelsea carved open Real Madrid once again just minutes later and broke the deadlock. Kai Havertz dinked the ball over an onrushing Thibaut Courtois, and while his effort hit the bar, Werner was switched on and nodded the rebound into an empty net.

Even though Real Madrid began to turn up the pressure, it was of very little significance as Chelsea had the answers to everything their storied opponents threw at them.

Dazzling Chelsea too good to handle for rusty Real Madrid

Chelsea v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg Two

One of the defining factors on the night was the stark difference in the two sides' energy levels and urgency. Chelsea were buzzing all over the place and were relentless in their press, often pinning Real Madrid back and leaving them with nowhere to go. When they committed numbers forward, Real Madrid were ripped to shreds in transition by a free-flowing and lightning-quick Blues unit.

Los Blancos never really looked like they could threaten the Blues' defence, bar an odd opportunity here or there, such as Karim Benzema's superb effort in the first half. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric resorted to harmless shots from distance in frustration at being unable to cut Chelsea open.

Meanwhile, Chelsea managed to play through a frail Real Madrid side and carved them wide open at will, with their powerful runners and clever movement being too much for them to keep up with. Kai Havertz saw another effort hit the crossbar and missed two sublime opportunities to double their lead.

Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante also spurned great opportunities in the second half, and so did Christian Pulisic after coming on.

The American did cause Real Madrid some damage, however, as he ultimately set up Mount's 85th-minute goal after a lovely piece of play from Kante.

17th April: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea knock out Pep Guardiola's Man City to reach the FA Cup final



5th May: Thomas Tuchel knock out Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final



The goal sealed what should have been a comfortable win for Chelsea to begin with, if not for some questionable finishing from Chelsea. The Blues have booked their spot in an all-English final against Manchester City in Istanbul.

On the other hand, Real Madrid will turn their attention to LaLiga Santander as they look to retain the Spanish crown for the first time in over a decade.

Here's how Chelsea and Real Madrid's stars fared during the high-profile Champions League semi-final fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Edouard Mendy — 7.5/10

Had two great saves in the first half against Karim Benzema, including one diving one to his left, and was sharp whenever called upon. Didn't have too much to do apart from that as Chelsea's defence were too good for Real Madrid.

Andres Christensen — 6.5/10

The Dane was relatively shaky in the first half and made a few rash challenges, leading to a yellow card on 39 minutes. Eventually grew into the game and did well in the second half.

Thiago Silva — 7.5/10

Silva used all his experience to keep Karim Benzema and co at bay, and never seemed to get out of first gear. In his defence, he didn't really need to, as his reading and positioning was nearly perfect. More clearances (five) than any player on the pitch and reached his second UCL final in two years.

Thiago Silva made more clearances than any other player against Real Madrid (5).



Antonio Rudiger — 7.5/10

Was often the spare man at the back who drove forward with the ball, and tested Courtois with a dipping strike from range in the first half. Was a rock at the back both on the ground and in the air, and his marauding runs troubled Real. Finished with three tackles and four clearances.

Cezar Azpilicueta — 8/10

Be it Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio or anyone else on the left, nothing got past Chelsea's brilliant skipper. Locked down his flank completely and led by example.

N'Golo Kante — 9/10

The French superstar ran Real Madrid's midfield ragged in the first leg and put in another stellar display on Wednesday. Involved in the build-up for both goals, kept nicking the ball back time and again, and created three chances. His reading was spot on, and Kante's energy was too much for Kroos and Casemiro to deal with.

Jorginho — 7.5/10

The Italian also had a great game overall, keeping calm in the middle and pulling the strings for his side. Was caught off-guard on a few occasions in the first half but played a vital role in recycling possession. Had a game-high six interceptions and created two chances.

Ben Chilwell — 7.5/10

Was in control of proceedings on the left flank and managed to get forward at every opportunity. Set up Werner's goal that was chalked off and won his battle against Vinicius Jr bar the odd slip-up. Had most crosses and touches for Chelsea.

Kai Havertz — 7.5/10

Moved well across the final third and hit the bar twice, one of which led to the opener. Could have put the icing on the cake with another goal but spurned a glorious opportunity. Completed three take-ons against Real Madrid, more than any Blues player.

Mason Mount — 8/10

Great effort offensively and defensively from Mount. Created two great chances and could've scored one himself, but skied the ball past Courtois. A superb shift overall from one of Cobham's finest, who capped his superb night with a well-taken goal in the dying embers of the game.

Timo Werner — 7/10

It looked like another frustrating night for Werner after his initial effort was ruled out but scored a poacher's goal, which turned out to be the winner. His running, particularly on the counter, caused the Blancos issues and could've had more on the night.

Substitutes

Christian Pulisic (67', Werner) — 7/10

Superb impact coming off the bench and Nacho couldn't handle his pace down the flank. Created the second goal with a superb sequence of play after Kante won the ball high up.

Reece James (88', Azpilicueta) — N/A

Hakim Ziyech (89', Mount) — N/A

Olivier Giroud (92', Havertz) — N/A

