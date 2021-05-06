Twitter explodes as Chelsea brush aside Real Madrid to reach UCL final

Chelsea booked their place in the final of the UEFA Champions League final after a comfortable 2-0 win over record champions Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount sealed Los Blancos' fate as Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea played them off the pitch.
The Blues' goalscorer from the first leg, Christian Pulisic, was benched for the game in favour of Kai Havertz, who ended up playing a key role for Chelsea in their win. Former Chelsea legend Eden Hazard made headlines as he started for Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge along with Thibaut Courtois. Captain Sergio Ramos also made a return to the XI after returning from injury.
The first half saw Real Madrid keep the ball a fair bit, but they failed to produce any threatening chances. Star striker Karim Benzema was afforded two noteworthy chances in the first 45 minutes, but his efforts — one superb effort towards the bottom-right corner and a header from close range — were excellently dealt with by Edouard Mendy.
Energetic Chelsea were too much to handle for Real Madrid
Timo Werner thought he gave Chelsea the lead with a good finish from within the box, but he was ruled offside just as Ben Chilwell fed him the ball. Chelsea did, however, break the deadlock just before the half-hour mark.
Kai Havertz had the ball inside the box and cleverly lobbed the ball past Courtois, and his effort hit the bar, and Werner ultimately headed the ball into an empty net to give his side the lead. Chances came pouring in for Chelsea in the second half, with the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and N'Golo Kante all coming close to scoring for them.
Havertz, in particular, was guilty of missing a number of chances which should have helped Chelsea win by a bigger margin. Real Madrid improved significantly in the second half and carved out a couple of half-decent chances, but failed to make any substantial use of them.
The game was ultimately put to bed by a late goal from Mason Mount, who finished well after being set up by second-half substitute Christian Pulisic. Real Madrid were far from their best but were deservedly knocked out by Chelsea, who were the better side across both legs.
