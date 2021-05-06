Twitter explodes as Chelsea brush aside Real Madrid to reach UCL final

Chelsea booked their place in the final of the UEFA Champions League final after a comfortable 2-0 win over record champions Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount sealed Los Blancos' fate as Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea played them off the pitch.

The Blues' goalscorer from the first leg, Christian Pulisic, was benched for the game in favour of Kai Havertz, who ended up playing a key role for Chelsea in their win. Former Chelsea legend Eden Hazard made headlines as he started for Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge along with Thibaut Courtois. Captain Sergio Ramos also made a return to the XI after returning from injury.

The first half saw Real Madrid keep the ball a fair bit, but they failed to produce any threatening chances. Star striker Karim Benzema was afforded two noteworthy chances in the first 45 minutes, but his efforts — one superb effort towards the bottom-right corner and a header from close range — were excellently dealt with by Edouard Mendy.

Energetic Chelsea were too much to handle for Real Madrid

Chelsea v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg Two

Timo Werner thought he gave Chelsea the lead with a good finish from within the box, but he was ruled offside just as Ben Chilwell fed him the ball. Chelsea did, however, break the deadlock just before the half-hour mark.

Kai Havertz had the ball inside the box and cleverly lobbed the ball past Courtois, and his effort hit the bar, and Werner ultimately headed the ball into an empty net to give his side the lead. Chances came pouring in for Chelsea in the second half, with the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and N'Golo Kante all coming close to scoring for them.

Havertz, in particular, was guilty of missing a number of chances which should have helped Chelsea win by a bigger margin. Real Madrid improved significantly in the second half and carved out a couple of half-decent chances, but failed to make any substantial use of them.

The game was ultimately put to bed by a late goal from Mason Mount, who finished well after being set up by second-half substitute Christian Pulisic. Real Madrid were far from their best but were deservedly knocked out by Chelsea, who were the better side across both legs.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

Get me on😂😂😂😂 — Callum Robinson (@CallumRobinson7) May 5, 2021

MM. What a journey❤️😁 — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) May 5, 2021

MASON MOUNT MAKES IT 2-0 FOR CHELSEA! pic.twitter.com/lUd19OKJRa — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 5, 2021

Feels like tonight was a combination of extreme fatigue and extremely bad tactics. Unfortunately for us, two wrongs don’t make a right. Class that we even made it to the semi-finals though. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) May 5, 2021

Finally Chelsea bury the semifinal. They’ve been excellent and a million miles the better side against the poorest Real Madrid team I think I’ve ever seen. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 5, 2021

Can’t believe Hazard’s gonna get Chelsea to a CL final — Alex. (@alexfrco) May 5, 2021

Finally. Four different English teams have reached CL final in three years. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 5, 2021

22 - At 22 years and 15 days Mason Mount is the second-youngest Englishman to score in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, after Wayne Rooney (21y 182d vs Milan). Mount is the first Englishman to score at this stage for Chelsea since Frank Lampard in 2008. Blue. #CHERMA pic.twitter.com/GAeF1cryWA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2021

“I probably made a mistake lads” pic.twitter.com/Y7N8Q5gjpm — British Gambler (@British_Gambler) May 5, 2021

The antidote to black magic is a tactical masterclass. First Pep and now Tuchel have knocked out Zidane 👏 — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) May 5, 2021

Someone said Eden Gardens>>>> Eden Hazard — Nik (@IRONlK) May 5, 2021

Not having all these people moaning about Chelsea’s ‘splurge’ when it was mainly funded by Real Madrid paying €150m upwards for Hazard and Atlético forking out €65m on Morata. Although that does explain why both those buying clubs desperate for Super League cash — Joe (@joe_in_espana) May 5, 2021

Chelsea missing all these chances against a Spanish team, clearly deserving to go through. Yet it's in the balance. Memories... pic.twitter.com/sEqI2ggJ9R — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 5, 2021

Chelsea’s finishing is worse than mine will be at my first five-a-side match in more than a year tomorrow — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) May 5, 2021

Even Arsenal could beat this Real Madrid side... — Nicole Holliday (@NicoleHolliday) May 5, 2021

Sergio Ramos giving a good account of why being captain, talisman, a presence, isn't always enough to cover for poor match fitness. He wasn't ready for tonight and it showed. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) May 5, 2021

Real Madrid spectacularly ordinary tonight. But, yeah, give them automatic access to ESL every year. Good night and good riddance — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) May 5, 2021

This might be Eden Hazards best ever performance for Chelsea — MC (@CrewsMat19) May 5, 2021

Eden Hazard played for Chelsea tonight and he did it in style. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/uNmpl9U7Nz — Kωαme Benαιαh🐐 (@kwamebenaiah) May 5, 2021

I'm in literal tears man they just got knocked out and hazard came up with this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JA4oLrZYDz — extremely negative energy (@DoYouEvenMikel) May 5, 2021

Eden Hazard to the Chelsea squad after Real Madrid’s semi-final loss pic.twitter.com/eVkBsVM5Ls — Hałe (@CFCHale) May 5, 2021

Pulisic coming on and showing Hazard levels isn't spoken about enough.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) May 5, 2021

Ronaldo's reaction after CL s.f exit vs Hazard's reaction after CL s.f exit



Different priorities pic.twitter.com/fDwYumwD6k — 💫 (@Madridi7ii) May 5, 2021

Eden Hazard sneaking into Chelsea's dressing room at full timepic.twitter.com/aOF7USrzyu — Nouman (@nomifooty) May 5, 2021

Real Madrid's midfield trio pic.twitter.com/jQN1U9KQSU — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 5, 2021

Ramos is back Ramos is back, as if say na the second coming of Jesus... 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oPAWt7WaQd — Emerie (@emiellette) May 5, 2021

Sergio Ramos came back to get dunked on by Werner and Havertz LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO



“Better than Van Dijk” pic.twitter.com/CYli9SaDPH — “ (@Livehpool) May 5, 2021

sErGIo RaMos iS bAcK aGaInst ChElSeA pic.twitter.com/Km867VRf57 — El’ (@Elkrosmediahub) May 5, 2021

"Sergio ramos will play second leg"



Mason mount and timo werner: pic.twitter.com/kl9LRRdFFZ — TEMILULU👑♊ (@Temilulu_pr) May 5, 2021

Hazard and Ramos disasterclass? We are clear I’m afraid pic.twitter.com/GzYvbWLv09 — Natasha (@tashaaa2000) May 5, 2021

Sergio Ramos on his knees, Mason Mount celebrating a UCL semi-final goal that sent us to the final, what a photo. pic.twitter.com/eWhAm3QUlT — ⒹⓎⓁ (@ChelseaDyl) May 5, 2021