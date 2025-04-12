Real Madrid draw up fresh plan to sign Arsenal key player as summer plans comes to light: Reports 

Real Madrid could return for Arsenal's William Saliba in 2026, according to The Daily Mail via The Athletic. The LaLiga giants have had their eyes on the French defender for a while, but are aware that prising him away from the Emirates this summer is next to impossible.

Ad

Los Blancos have identified Saliba as the ideal candidate to shore up their aging backline. The 24-year-old has been outstanding for the Gunners in recent times, but is under contract until 2027.

It is believed that the north London side are likely to try and tie him down to a new deal, which could further complicate matters for Real Madrid. The LaLiga champions are now planning to return for him next summer.

Ad

Trending

Los Blancos could also attempt to prise him away from free once his contract expires in a couple of years. The Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy were interested in defensive reinforcements last summer as well, and had earmarked Leny Yoro for the job.

However, Manchester United pipped them to the French starlet's signature. With Eder Militao suffering back-to-back ACL injuries and David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger on the wrong side of 30, Real Madrid need to rope in a new defender soon.

Ad

Los Blancos also have their eyes on Bournemouth sensation Dean Huijsen. However, the 19-year-old reportedly has a £50 asking price on his head, which the Spanish giants are reluctant to pay.

Are Manchester City eyeing a Real Madrid star?

Federico Valverde

Manchester City are planning a move for Real Madrid's Federico Valverde this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Uruguayan midfielder has been indispensable once again for Los Blancos this season.

Ad

Valverde has even covered at right-back when required, and has missed just three games this season, two of which were due to a knock. The 26-year-old has registered 48 appearances across competitions, chipping in with eight goals and seven assists.

His efforts have apparently earned him admirers at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola sees Valverde as a good fit to his plans and is eager to secure his signature this summer.

The Cityzens are preparing for an eventful transfer window, and the midfield is likely to be an area of focus. With Kevin De Bruyne set to leave and Ilkay Gundogan no longer young, Valverde has been identified as the man to take them forward.

While the Uruguayan remains vital to Real Madrid's plans, a lucrative offer could turn their heads. Interestingly, Manchester United are apparently in the race as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More