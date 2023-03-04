Real Madrid dressing room feel defender is a problem on the pitch, but Carlo Ancelotti continues to play him - Reports

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has received tremendous criticism following his recent run of poor performances. That comes after Los Blancos' Copa del Rey semifinal first leg defeat against arch-rivals Barcelona in midweek.

Carvajal delivered a performance contrary to the high standards he has set during his years with the club. However, with age catching up with the Spaniard, Madrid could explore other options.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🗣 Xavi to Carvajal: "Dumb, you're really dumb!"



He got a yellow card. 🗣 Xavi to Carvajal: "Dumb, you're really dumb!" He got a yellow card. https://t.co/hUXypzoNPw

Many have considered Dani Carvajal to be Real Madrid's Achille's heel when on the pitch, and his display against Barca did nothing to help his case. He missed a sitter when Los Blancos were down by a goal and did not defend well in key situations either. He was booked for hurling curses at Blaugrana manager Xavi.

El Nacional suggests that Carvajal's teammates are disgruntled with the situation and are upset with manager Carlo Ancelotti for continuing to pick him. Nacho Fernandez is believed to be the most reliable solution when available.

With David Alaba and Ferland Mendy soon to return to action from injury, Carvajal could be pushed further down the pecking order.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | According to a source close to the player, Real Madrid have been tracking Ivan Fresneda’s progress. | According to a source close to the player, Real Madrid have been tracking Ivan Fresneda’s progress. @TheAthleticFC 🚨🌕| According to a source close to the player, Real Madrid have been tracking Ivan Fresneda’s progress. @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Py3XuMm34t

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has declared that the defender's best days are behind him and has already laid down plans to sign a new right-back this summer. Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda remains of keen interest, and Los Blancos will look to make a move.

Real Madrid's form has stuttered recently

After winning five games across competitions, including winning the Club World Cup and beating Liverpool 5-2 in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg, Real Madrid failed to show up against their toughest domestic rivals.

They played out a 1-1 draw against city rivals Atletico Madrid, who were on top for most of the 90 minutes. However, Los Blancos had to rely on 18-year-old substitute Alvaro Rodriguez to draw parity in the 85th minute. Despite being down to ten men for nearly half an hour, Atleti grabbed the lead but were unlucky not to hold onto it.

Following that draw, Real fell 1-0 to Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, courtesy of an own goal by Eder Militao. They lacked any bite and failed to create significant scoring chances.

Los Blancos travel to Seville for their next league encounter against fifth-placed Real Betis on Sunday (March 5). Betis have won their last three games.

