Real Madrid dressing room not happy with how Carlo Ancelotti is treating Spain star: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's unfair treatment of Nacho Fernandez has reportedly made the dressing room uncomfortable.

Fernandez, 33, has been a vital squad member for his boyhood club since making his senior-team debut in 2011. He has helped the La Liga giants lift 21 trophies, including five UEFA Champions League crowns.

A right-footed versatile defender blessed with tackling and endurance, the 22-cap Spain international has dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. He has racked up just 732 minutes of first-team action, spread across 15 games across all competitions.

According to Relevo, Real Madrid's dressing room is discontented with Ancelotti's decision to prioritize summer signing Antonio Rudiger over Fernandez. Although the veteran star has lived up to expectations whenever called into action, he has been handed just a single La Liga start despite the former Chelsea centre-back's underwhelming form.

With his contract set to expire this summer, Fernandez has recently been linked with a move to AC Milan and Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, his personal preference is to secure a transfer to a Major League Soccer (MLS) side so that he never has to face Los Blancos.

Overall, Fernandez has scored 15 goals and laid out nine assists in 290 matches across all competitions for the La Liga champions.

On the other hand, Rafa Marin is currently waiting for his opportunity to break into Ancelotti's first-team plans at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has emerged as a notable prospect following his impressive performances for Real Madrid Castilla, for whom he has made 46 appearances so far.

Guti insists that Real Madrid superstar has to depart Santiago Bernabeu soon

Speaking to El Chiringuito, Real Madrid great Guti Hernandez claimed that his former club should avoid offering 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric a contract extension in the upcoming months. He elaborated:

"Renewals at Real Madrid? I think [Karim] Benzema will stay. I have my own doubts with Luka Modric. He won't have his space next season. Real don't need him. I don't know if [Jude] Bellingham or another midfielder will come but he has to leave at some point."

Modric, 37, has a been key dressing room presence for Los Blancos for more than a decade, helping the side lift 21 trophies in the process. Despite his growing age, he has been a regular starter for his current club this term, featuring in 22 games across all competitions so far.

Overall, the former Tottenham Hotspur man has scored 36 goals and contributed 74 assists in 458 appearances for the La Liga champions.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes