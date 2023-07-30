Real Madrid drop asking price to €5 million as Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez want Spaniard out: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly dropped the asking price of Alvaro Odriozola as he is keen to see the defender leave the club this summer.

Odriozola has fallen out of favor with Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti and is deemed surplus to requirements at the Spanish giants. Despite Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez not being at their best, the right-back hasn't featured in many games.

Over the course of the 2022-23 season, the 27-year-old has played only 93 minutes spread across six games.

After Real Madrid paid €32 million to sign Odriozola from Real Sociedad in 2018, they were said to be keen on securing a €15 million fee to part ways with him. However, according to a report by El Nacional, the capital club has dropped its asking price to €5 million to lure interested clubs to bid for the Spaniard's services.

Since moving to Santiago Bernabeu, Odriozola has played 49 games for the club in all competitions, scoring thrice and claiming 10 assists. His contract with the team expires in June 2024. During that time, he also had two loan stints at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina.

Real Sociedad looking to sign Alvaro Odriozola from Real Madrid: Reports

Alvaro Odriozola in action for Real Madrid against Deportivo Alaves in February 2019.

According to MARCA, Real Sociedad are planning a €5 million move for their former defender and Real Madrid outcast Alvaro Odriozola.

Odriozola came through the youth ranks at Real Sociedad before making his senior debut in a 2-0 win against Malaga on January 16, 2017. In all, he made 57 appearances across all competitions for the Basque club, scoring once and registering nine assists.

Having qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stages in 2023-24, Sociedad are focusing on strengthening their squad. Manager Imanol Alguacil is said to be keen on acquiring Odriozola's services, either for a €5 million fee in this transfer window or as a free agent next year.

Premier League giants Chelsea, Serie A champions Napoli and Athletic Bilbao have also reportedly expressed interest in signing the 27-year-old this summer.